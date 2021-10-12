CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I sue a conns store for false identifying me?

 8 days ago

I was charged with fraud because a conns store employee didn’t thoroughly identify an individual who used my picture on a fake id they were wearing a mask but my criminal attorney have had the case dismissed because I wasn’t in Houston I live in the dfw area and just had surgey the time of the incident but I’ve spent time and money to have this dismissed when I shouldn’t of had to go through this in the first place so can I sue the store for not verifying the person or documents thoroughly then they false identified me from the picture on the id to police.

