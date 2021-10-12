Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 12 Release Date And Time, Preview: Will The Demon Escape Ahn Hyo Seop's Ha Ram's Body? Kim Yoo Jung Tries Her Best To Complete The Late King's Portrait

It’s week 5 of Lovers of the Red Sky and after last week’s relatively dull and plodding two episodes the drama resumed being a delicious slice of sageuk crack. Ha Ram activates his alter ego Demon Mode in the middle of the Palace (oopsie) but Prince Yangmyeong gets knocked out so doesn’t remember but Chun Gi nearly gets strangled to death and does remember but still doesn’t put two and two together for awhile. She starts learning how to paint portraits so she can restore the Royal Painting to contain the Demon spirit and gets a visit from the Tiger Spirit who I love for being a snarky sassy little girl with an old soul. She’s way more useful than Mountain Granny who speaks in platitudes all the time, hello just come out and explain the who Demon Containing process directly to Chun Gi and Ha Ram. Episode 10 was the best with Ha Ram paying a night visit to Chun Gi as the Demon trying to steal her eyes back and getting thwarted by the Painting Demon (so many Demons in this drama hahaha) but allowing Ha Ram and Chun Gi the “morning after” walk of shame that is so ROFL I’ve watched it Nth times now. The episode ends with Yangmyeong interrupting Chun Gi and Ha Ram’s painting date by the creek to arrest Ha Ram in order to keep him away from Chun Gi, but really dude anything you try to do is pointless cuz those two are faaaaaaated to be as everyone keeps saying in this drama.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO