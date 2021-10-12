Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 12 Release Date And Time, Preview: Will The Demon Escape Ahn Hyo Seop's Ha Ram's Body? Kim Yoo Jung Tries Her Best To Complete The Late King's Portrait
KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Lovers of the Red Sky is still taking over the Monday and Tuesday evening time slots with applaudable nationwide viewership ratings. The series recorded a nationwide viewership rating of 8.8% on episode 11, aepicstream.com
Comments / 0