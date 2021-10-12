CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 12 Release Date And Time, Preview: Will The Demon Escape Ahn Hyo Seop's Ha Ram's Body? Kim Yoo Jung Tries Her Best To Complete The Late King's Portrait

epicstream.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Lovers of the Red Sky is still taking over the Monday and Tuesday evening time slots with applaudable nationwide viewership ratings. The series recorded a nationwide viewership rating of 8.8% on episode 11, a

epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Du Sik And Hye Jin Wedding Imminent Amid The Chaos? Background Details Of Kim Seon Ho's Character To Be Explored

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Many fans are thrilled about the upcoming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15. The latest episode gave fans a roller coaster ride as it featured emotional scenes from Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s characters. Though Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) are already on speaking terms, the latter still have doubts about her boyfriend.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Yoo Jung, And Gong Myung Tease As They Take Care Of Each Other In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Gong Myung are hard at work behind the scenes of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. During rehearsals for the scene in which Ahn Hyo Seop becomes possessed, Gong Myung approaches him nervously. Kim Yoo Jung asks, “Aren’t you walking too hesitantly?” Ahn Hyo Seop also questions, “Why are you scared?” Before Ahn Hyo Seop approaches Kim Yoo Jung to attack her, the actress stops him playfully by saying, “Don’t come closer! Wait.”
WORLD
epicstream.com

The King's Affection Release Date, Cast, Plot, Episode Count & Where To Watch Online: Park Eun Bin And SF9 RoWoon's Characters Choose Love Over Duties?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. K-netizens would definitely have a great month as KBS2 and Netflix offer a new heartwarming K-drama they would totally love – The King’s Affection. Not only would this upcoming South Korean television series touch the hearts of many views as it is also expected to give important lessons in life.
TV & VIDEOS
Gong Myung
Kim Yoo Jung
epicstream.com

Yumi's Cells Episode 8 Release Date and Time, Preview: Kim Go Eun's Love Cell Discovers Ahn Bo Hyun's Secret? Yumi's Ex-Boyfriend Triggers A Painful Memory

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Yumi's Cells is a cell-based psychological romance drama based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi. The series tells the perspective of the protagonist's brain cells that control her thoughts, feelings, and movements. For the first time in the history of Korean dramas, Yumi’s Cells will be produced using a new format that combines live-action and 3D animation, piquing interest from viewers all around the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Makes Kwak Si Yang An Unexpected Offer In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

Get ready for a tense face-off in the next episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Dali And The Cocky Prince Episode 7 Release Date And Time, Preview: Will Kim Min Jae Successfully Fix The Problem With The Gallery's Exhibition? Kwon Yul Tries To Win Park Gyu Young's Dali's Heart Once Again

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Dali and the Cocky Prince is a romance Kdrama that depicts the relationship of a hardworking man who lacks professional education yet has unexpected knowledge and an intelligent and talented clumsy daughter of an elite family. The prominent series stars are It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actress Park Gyu Young and Tempted actor Kim Min Jae.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung And Gong Myung Embark On Dangerous Quest Against Ahn Hyo Seop’s Objections In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared an exciting sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Episodes 9-10 Get Back on Track as Everyone Knows About the Demon in Ha Ram But He Just IDGAF and Keeps On Spending Quality Time with Chun Gi

It’s week 5 of Lovers of the Red Sky and after last week’s relatively dull and plodding two episodes the drama resumed being a delicious slice of sageuk crack. Ha Ram activates his alter ego Demon Mode in the middle of the Palace (oopsie) but Prince Yangmyeong gets knocked out so doesn’t remember but Chun Gi nearly gets strangled to death and does remember but still doesn’t put two and two together for awhile. She starts learning how to paint portraits so she can restore the Royal Painting to contain the Demon spirit and gets a visit from the Tiger Spirit who I love for being a snarky sassy little girl with an old soul. She’s way more useful than Mountain Granny who speaks in platitudes all the time, hello just come out and explain the who Demon Containing process directly to Chun Gi and Ha Ram. Episode 10 was the best with Ha Ram paying a night visit to Chun Gi as the Demon trying to steal her eyes back and getting thwarted by the Painting Demon (so many Demons in this drama hahaha) but allowing Ha Ram and Chun Gi the “morning after” walk of shame that is so ROFL I’ve watched it Nth times now. The episode ends with Yangmyeong interrupting Chun Gi and Ha Ram’s painting date by the creek to arrest Ha Ram in order to keep him away from Chun Gi, but really dude anything you try to do is pointless cuz those two are faaaaaaated to be as everyone keeps saying in this drama.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Jirisan Release Date, Cast, Plot, Episode Count & Where To Watch Online: Jun Ji Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon's New K-Drama To Replace Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. K-netizens have something to look forward to in the coming weeks as tvN is set to premiere another heartwarming K-drama titled Jirisan. The upcoming television show, which is set in and named after the second tallest mountain South Korea, is labeled as tvN’s 15th Anniversary Special Drama.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 16 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Du Sik Caused Jeong U's Death And Paralysis Of Do Ha's Father? Seong Hyeon Moves On From Hye Jin With Ji Won

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 16 is just around the corner, and avid followers of the popular Netflix series could no longer wait to see what would happen next. Episode 14 gave viewers a roller coaster of emotions after it featured numerous emotional scenes involving some of the most adorable characters of the show.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung Is Desperate To Deliver A Message To Ahn Hyo Seop In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has released new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. Based on a novel, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains her vision, and Ahn Hyo Seop as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch, News and Everything You Need to Know About Kimetsu no Yaiba

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. The much-awaited second installment of Demon Slayer is finally here! Fans have been left wondering for months now as to when the new season is coming, and the time has now arrived. Although, before the Entertainment District arc officially begins, the fans are getting brand new Demon Slayer: Mugen Train content that will span over seven episodes. Some of these include new scenes and background music. On top of that, we’re getting new opening and ending themes as well!
COMICS
koalasplayground.com

Jinyoung Arrives in Episode 8 of Yumi’s Cells as the New Love Interest to Shake Things Up Between Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun

We’re past the midway point of tvN drama Yumi’s Cells, which is slated for a 14-episode run. It’s supposed to also have a second season but for now I’m just enjoying the drama as is without worrying too much about the future. The relationship of Yumi and Woong has progressed at light speed for K-drama time line but the story, chemistry, and acting packed a lot in so everything feels organic. With that said, a new love interest arrives on the scene on this Saturday’s episode 8 in the form of Jinyoung, who is on a work spree after just finishing up meting justice in The Devil Judge. Jinyoung plays the character of Babi (Bobby) who works at the same company as Yumi, much like her first crush on same company colleague Minho. I’m slowly opening up to Yumi having multiple love interests and am curious to see what the relationship that comes will be like compared to hers with Woong.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Squid Game Star Lee Yoo Mi Effortlessly Breaks People's Hearts With Her Visuals

Squid Game viewers immediately noticed Lee Yoo Mi's visual on the series, and she reminded her of one of the most beloved K-pop idols — Sulli. Lee Yoo Mi played the role of Ji-Yeong in the now-hit Netflix series Squid Game. She and her co-star, Jung Ho Yeon, famously made everyone cry during the marble game in the series. While other players came up with their own marble games, Ji Yeong and Sae Byeok decided to sit down and talked about their lives instead.
RETAIL
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Secretly Sneaks Out To Meet Kim Yoo Jung In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared a glimpse of a secret encounter between Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Yumi's Cells Episode 10 Release Date And Time, Preview: Kim Go Eun's Yumi Experiences A Writer's Block? GOT7 Jinyoung's Yoo Bobby Tries To Aid Her With The Project

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Yumi's Cells seems to be getting more interesting as Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, and GOT7 Jinyoung's characters get entangled in an unexpected situation. The imminent series is a cell-based psychological romance...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Yumi's Cells Episode 9 Release Date and Time, Preview: Will Kim Go Eun's Yumi And Ahn Bo Hyun's Goo Woong End Their Relationship? GOT7 Jinyoung Continues To Show Mixed Signals

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Yumi's Cells has now released up to 8 episodes and is still continuing to captivate lots of viewers domestically and internationally. The imminent series is a cell-based psychological romance drama based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi. The Kdrama tells the perspective of the protagonist's brain cells that control her thoughts, feelings, and movements.
TV SERIES
Soompi

“The Veil” Announces 2-Episode Spin-Off Focused On Park Ha Sun’s Character

“The Veil” will be releasing a special two-episode spin-off!. MBC’s “The Veil” is a blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent who is known as a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk unexpectedly winds up losing his memories in a horrific accident that leaves all his teammates dead. After going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor who attempted to kill his entire team.
TV & VIDEOS

