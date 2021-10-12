CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York City Knights sign former Hull FC playmaker

By Callum Walker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYork City Knights have confirmed the signing of half-back Liam Harris from Halifax Panthers on a one-year-deal. 24-year-old Harris will be a familiar name and face to Knights fans having previously represented the club in two spells, helping the Knights to a memorable victory over Toronto Wolfpack during his spell with the club on dual-registration from Hull Kingston Rovers in 2017 before playing a pivotal role in securing a third-place Betfred Championship finish when on loan from Hull FC in 2019.

