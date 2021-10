Castleford Tigers have announced the signing of Callum McLelland on a two-year contract, with an option for a further two years. A proud product of the Tigers youth system, McLelland joined Castleford at the age of 14 from local amateur side Lock Lane and worked his way through the Scholarship and Academy programmes at the Tigers and starred for England Youth at both Under 16 and Under 18 levels.

RUGBY ・ 10 DAYS AGO