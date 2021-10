Up to this point in the James Bond series, no other Bond actor had ever been granted a fitting exit to their tenure as 007. In most instances, as in the cases of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan, they fizzled out, carrying the role right up to its expiration date before departing without much in the way of pomp and circumstance. For George Lazenby and Timothy Dalton, their legs were cut out from underneath before they could take the role where they wanted to. All men have enjoyed varying degrees of success in playing the part, but none have been given a proper farewell.

