The recent talk of the town, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, with the casting of Will Poulter as Adam ... The recent talk of the town, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, with the casting of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the upcoming film, Marvel dropped another big news and it would be the delay of some films in the fourth phase of the MCU. This made everyone wonder whether there would be an effect on the schedule of the movie, what is its status, and whether there is a revealed new release date.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO