FAIR HAVEN — The town will pay the wetland permit fee for the proposed dog park using a mix of town and donated funds. After a lengthy discussion at the Oct. 5 Select Board meeting, the board voted unanimously to pay the $8,600 fee using $2,500 from the Economic Development Fund, $2,500 from the Recreation Fund and $3,600 from the Dog Park Fund, and to submit the application as soon as possible.