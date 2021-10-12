New report finds teacher shortage persists in Arizona
A new report by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) finds that the state’s teacher shortage continues to persist. The report found that as of September 2021, 26% of unfilled teacher positions remained vacant a few weeks into the school year. Another 55% of vacant teacher positions were filled by individuals who don't meet standard teacher requirements. That means only 19% of vacant teacher positions are filled with individuals with education degrees from colleges and universities.kjzz.org
Comments / 1