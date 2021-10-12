CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New report finds teacher shortage persists in Arizona

By Rocio Hernandez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) finds that the state’s teacher shortage continues to persist. The report found that as of September 2021, 26% of unfilled teacher positions remained vacant a few weeks into the school year. Another 55% of vacant teacher positions were filled by individuals who don't meet standard teacher requirements. That means only 19% of vacant teacher positions are filled with individuals with education degrees from colleges and universities.

