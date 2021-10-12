Democratic candidates face contested general election for two seats on Cranbury’s Township Committee

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Can You Use A Little More Joy!” via a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The presenter will be Janet Kester, an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for seniors facilitator at the University of Colorado. She will discuss the value of learning new things in order to maintain a novel outlook on life. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

FARMINGDALE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO