Democratic candidates face contested general election for two seats on Cranbury’s Township Committee
Two Cranbury Township Committee seats are on the line for four candidates as Cranbury residents prepare to vote for the Nov. 2 general election. Two Democrats and two Republicans are seeking to earn those two open seats that each carry a three-year term. Democratic candidates Eman El-Badawi and incumbent Michael Ferrante will be on the ballot facing off against Republican candidates Robert Bolger and Cynthia Hughes-Smithers.centraljersey.com
