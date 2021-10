B.C. public health teams reported 26 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday as the detection of new cases continued at a steady pace over the weekend. There were 753 cases reported up to Saturday, 650 Sunday and another 443 new cases Monday. More than a third of the new cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Fraser Health, the region with the largest population. There were five deaths each in the Interior and Northern Health regions where infection rates have been highest in recent weeks, and three each in Vancouver Island and Vancouver Coastal regions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO