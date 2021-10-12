CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

University of Sunderland hit by suspected major cyber attack, with IT systems out of action and website down

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity chiefs say the institution has been experiencing extensive disruption, with a number of its computer systems out of action. Online classes – which became core to academic activities during covid – are understood to have been cancelled, the university’s website is down, and the Echo understands staff have been facing difficulties accessing email.

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Lodi School District Hit With Cyber Attack

The phone lines are down at the Lodi School District. Hackers cut off their network, computers, and phones on Monday. They don't know when the systems will be restored. The district wouldn't confirm whether it was a ransomware attack or if students' data was taken.
LODI, CA
BBC

Engineering firm Weir hit by major ransomware attack

One of Scotland's biggest engineering firms has been hit by a hack of its IT systems, costing it millions of pounds. The ransomware attack on Glasgow-based Weir took place last month, forcing it to shut down some operations. In a statement, the mining equipment firm said it had reacted quickly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyjournal.net

JMH says some phones are down due to cyber attack

A phone outage is the latest problem caused by a weekend cyber attack on Johnson Memorial Health’s computer network. Phone access is available via the emergency phone system, but doctor’s offices do not have an emergency phone system to fall back on. Staff is also having trouble receiving messages, said Dr. David Dunkle, president and CEO.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Israeli Hospital Hit by Ransomware Cyber Attack

The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center’s computer system crashed Wednesday after experiencing a ransom cyberattack. Ransomware is a type of malware deployed by hackers who threaten to publish the victim’s personal data or perpetually block access to its systems unless a ransom is paid. The hospital stated that the incident occurred...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northumbria University#Newcastle University#Cyberattack#Computer Systems#Echo
Sunderland Echo

Northumbria Police cyber crime expert works to inspire next generation at Sunderland University

Specialist Cyber Prevent officer Charlotte Knill, from Northumbria Police’s Crime Department, has taken part in special series of alumni interviews conducted by Sunderland University’s Spark FM. Charlotte, who previously studied Computer Forensics, spoke about her role within the Cyber Department as well as reflecting on her own university experience. Since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sunderland Echo

31,000 in Sunderland hit by Universal Credit cut

The decision to end the £20 a week temporary uplift – introduced as a temporary measure during the coronavirus crisis – will cost each of them about £1,000 a year. Department for Work and Pensions figures show there were 31,032 people claiming the benefit in the city in July – the latest available data and, of those, 63% were not in work.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wibwnewsnow.com

More Details on County Cyber Attack Released

A Kansas county paid more than $70,000 to end a cyberattack that crippled its computer systems for about two weeks. Pottawatomie County administrator Chad Kinsley said the attackers had demanded more than $1 million, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. Kinsley said the county told the hackers that it was small, with...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
BBC

Blackburn attack: Pair jailed for manslaughter over man's death

A man who carried out a "sustained attack" on a man who was unable to defend himself has been jailed. Nigel Scott, 58, suffered fatal head injuries in the assault on Clarendon Road East, Blackburn, in December 2020. Daniel Butler, 33, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 11 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Woman Issues Warning After Getting 'Spiked By Injection'

A woman has claimed she was spiked by a needle during a night out. Student Zara Owen, 19, went out with friends at Nottingham’s Pryzm nightclub on Monday, 11th October. She remembers entering the nightclub through a metal detector and going to the bar, but does not remember anything after that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
healthing.ca

Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
BBC

Police officer appeals against final warning after racist slur

A police officer who was given a final written warning for making a racist comment to a colleague is appealing against the decision. PC David Warwick used the term to describe a colleague of British-Indian heritage during a "jocular" exchange, a misconduct panel found last month. The panel said it...
SOCIETY
BBC

Bishop of Durham hits out at universal credit uplift cut

The Bishop of Durham has called for the government to reinstate the universal credit uplift, saying it would be a "right and proper thing to do". It follows the withdrawal of the £20-a-week increase that had been brought in to help people during the pandemic. The Right Reverend Paul Butler...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Teachers must often face student attacks alone

When “Ms. Kyles,” a social studies teacher in a suburban district, heard her colleague scream in a nearby classroom, she ran to her aid. It appeared that a female student had attacked a classmate. “I grabbed the student to restrain her, and I said to the teacher, ‘You go back to your students, I’ll take care of her,’” Ms. Kyles said. After locking herself in an empty classroom with the student, Ms. Kyles – that’s a pseudonym to protect her privacy – learned the student stabbed a female classmate four times in the chest and back, killing her. Then the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Afghan refugees declaring themselves homeless over resettlement issues

Dozens of Afghan families staying in hotels as part of a scheme to resettle them are declaring themselves homeless. More than 200 families have asked councils in London for emergency accommodation. They are concerned that the Home Office scheme they are currently part of could see them moved to anywhere...
HOMELESS
securityboulevard.com

Protecting the US Government from Cyber Attacks

The US government–along with private organizations regardless of size or industry–has been a prime target this year for cyber attacks and cyber espionage. As a dominant economic, political, and military force in the world, US federal agencies are under constant siege from both cybercriminals and nation-state adversaries. This week, we launched a new subsidiary—Cybereason Government, Inc.—to help them defend against these attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
scienceworldreport.com

The Most Common Forms of Cyber-Attacks

It is an unfortunate fact that the rate of successful cyber-attacks has been steadily increasing in recent years. Individuals, small businesses, and large organizations are all at an increased risk of a successful cyber-attack. Not only is the amount of successful cyber-attacks on the rise, but also is the level of sophistication of the threat. Understanding the most common forms of cyber-attacks allows you to be more informed and vigilant when using technology, limiting the chances of you falling victim to a successful cyber-attack.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy