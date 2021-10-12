CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

$25 million cumulative gift to transform industrial and systems engineering at USC

By Sign in
informs.org
 10 days ago

We are pleased to announce a new gift by USC alumnus Daniel J. Epstein to the USC Viterbi School of Engineering totaling $14 million. This gift is part of $25 million in cumulative support that USC Trustee Daniel J. Epstein has contributed to USC and will enable the Epstein...

connect.informs.org

Comments / 0

Related
informs.org

Two Endowed Faculty Positions in the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech

The H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, invites applications for endowed chair positions in the areas of health systems (Virginia C. and Joseph C. Mello Chair) and supply chain management (Manhattan Associates/Dabbiere Chair). Appointments will be made at the Professor rank.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles Business Journal

USC Viterbi Engineering School Receives New $14M Gift From USC Trustee Epstein

The USC Viterbi School of Engineering announced Oct. 11 that it has received a new $14 million gift from USC Trustee Daniel Epstein to expand faculty and upgrade facilities at the Epstein Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering. Epstein, who founded ConAm Group of Companies, a San Diego-based real estate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
informs.org

PhD Positions - Virginia Tech Dep't of Business Information Technology

The Ph.D. program in Business Information Technology (BIT) within the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech is seeking applicants for several fully funded Ph.D. student positions for Fall 2022. The application system is open from now until 28-Feb-2022. Admissions into the BIT Ph.D. program is highly competitive. Preference is...
COLLEGES
Forbes

Digital Transformation For The Long Haul: Digitalization In The Rail And Transportation Industry

Rahul Jalali, SVP and CIO, Union Pacific Railroad. Traditional and long-standing transportation organizations such as railroad companies are not often thought of as synonymous with innovation and technology, yet they are tech powerhouses that can be key to the digital transformation of the supply chain industry. Like many others, this industry has been challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic but has been able to pivot and adapt quickly. Technology will lead the way for us to not only survive but thrive under any type of disruption that we encounter.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Innovation#Usc Trustee#Ise#Computational#Chair
automationworld.com

3 Common Attack Vectors for Industrial Control Systems

It’s been nearly impossible to miss all the news about the uptick in cyber-attacks on the manufacturing and processing industries over the past few years. This recent uptick is not a surprising development, however, even though most manufacturers have faced fewer attacks compared to more consumer-oriented businesses. One reason for...
TECHNOLOGY
informs.org

Tenure-track faculty position- Healthcare Engineering and Analytics- UMass Amherst

Excited to share this new faculty position opening at UMass Amherst in Healthcare Engineering and Analytics. Please feel free to reach out to me if any questions. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. University of Massachusetts Amherst. Focus: Healthcare Engineering and Analytics. OVERVIEW. The Department of Mechanical...
COLLEGES
Sourcing Journal

Carolina Cotton Works Inc. Takes Sustainable Actions for a Better Planet

The U.S. cotton industry’s commitment to the environment has a strong regulatory framework: the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a series of standards that farmers adhere to in the United States. The U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol underpins and veriﬁes U. S. cotton’s sustainability progress through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party veriﬁcation. Precision agriculture is important today to ensure planet-friendly crops that are environmentally friendly and maintain the highest quality. That is why Carolina Cotton Works, Inc., founded in 1995, has continued to reinvest in itself through changing times by diversifying its capabilities through technology, experience and innovation. They are...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
The Conversation U.S.

The horse bit and bridle kicked off ancient empires – a new giant dataset tracks the societal factors that drove military technology

Starting around 3,000 years ago, a wave of innovation began to sweep through human societies around the globe. For the next millennium the continued emergence of new technologies had a dramatic effect on the course of human history. This era saw the advancement of the ability to control horses with bit and bridle, the spread of iron-working techniques through Eurasia that led to hardier and cheaper weapons and armor and new ways of killing from a distance, such as with crossbows and catapults. On the whole, warfare became much more deadly. During this era, many societies were consumed by the...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Future of college will involve fewer professors

At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage. Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy. At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China...
COLLEGES
informs.org

Portfolio Optimization Under Regime Switching and Transaction Costs: Combining Neural Networks and Dynamic Programs

Multiperiod financial models provide superior capabilities over single-period myopic approaches but, in general, suffer from the curse of dimensionality. Prominent features include transaction costs, rebalancing gains, intermediate cashflows, and short- versus long-term trade-offs. In this paper, we propose and test an algorithm combining dynamic programming with a recurrent neural network. The dynamic program provides advanced starts for the neural network. Empirical tests show the benefits of this novel strategy with optimizing a hidden Markov model in the presence of linear transaction costs. Test problems with 50–250 time steps and up to 11 risky assets are solved efficiently, relative to stand-alone dynamic programs or neural networks. The recurrent neural network addresses transaction costs within difficult multiperiod optimization models in polynomial run time.
MARKETS
informs.org

Optimal Portfolio Choice with Estimation Risk: No Risk-Free Asset Case

We propose an optimal combining strategy to mitigate estimation risk for the popular mean-variance portfolio choice problem in the case without a risk-free asset. We find that our strategy performs well in general, and it can be applied to known estimated rules and the resulting new rules outperform the original ones. We further obtain the exact distribution of the out-of-sample returns and explicit expressions of the expected out-of-sample utilities of the combining strategy, providing not only a fast and accurate way of evaluating the performance, but also analytical insights into the portfolio construction.
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS Innovation Center spearheading 5 health system transformation objectives by 2030

CMS Innovation Center on Oct. 20 unveiled five strategic objectives to drive healthcare transformation, improve health equity, reduce costs and engage payers and providers. Drive accountable care: CMS aims to increase the number of people in a care relationship. All traditional Medicare beneficiaries will be in a care relationship by 2030. Most other Medicare beneficiaries will be in a care relationship by 2030.
HEALTH SERVICES
Sourcing Journal

How Hoka Navigates ‘Herculean’ Product-Design Process

Hy Rosario, director of outdoor at Hoka One One, discussed the indispensable tech that kept the brand on track during months of remote work. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
informs.org

“Un”Fair Machine Learning Algorithms

Ensuring fairness in algorithmic decision making is a crucial policy issue. Current legislation ensures fairness by barring algorithm designers from using demographic information in their decision making. As a result, to be legally compliant, the algorithms need to ensure equal treatment. However, in many cases, ensuring equal treatment leads to disparate impact particularly when there are differences among groups based on demographic classes. In response, several “fair” machine learning (ML) algorithms that require impact parity (e.g., equal opportunity) at the cost of equal treatment have recently been proposed to adjust for the societal inequalities. Advocates of fair ML propose changing the law to allow the use of protected class-specific decision rules. We show that the proposed fair ML algorithms that require impact parity, while conceptually appealing, can make everyone worse off, including the very class they aim to protect. Compared with the current law, which requires treatment parity, the fair ML algorithms, which require impact parity, limit the benefits of a more accurate algorithm for a firm. As a result, profit maximizing firms could underinvest in learning, that is, improving the accuracy of their machine learning algorithms. We show that the investment in learning decreases when misclassification is costly, which is exactly the case when greater accuracy is otherwise desired. Our paper highlights the importance of considering strategic behavior of stake holders when developing and evaluating fair ML algorithms. Overall, our results indicate that fair ML algorithms that require impact parity, if turned into law, may not be able to deliver some of the anticipated benefits.
COMPUTERS
informs.org

Understanding Managers’ Trade-Offs Between Exploration and Exploitation

Managers frequently explore new strategies, and exploit familiar ones, when making decisions on new product development, pricing, or advertising. Exploring for too long, or exploiting too soon, will generate inferior financial returns. Our research describes decision makers’ exploration/exploitation trade-offs and their link to psychometric traits. We conduct an incentive-aligned study in which subjects play a multiarmed bandit experiment and evaluate how subjects balance exploration and exploitation, linked to psychometric traits. To formally describe exploration/exploitation trade-offs, we develop a behavioral model that captures latent dynamics in learning behavior. Subjects transition between three unobserved states—exploration, exploitation, and inertia—updating their beliefs about expected payoffs. Our analysis suggests that decision makers overexplore low-performing options, forgoing over 30% of potential revenue. They heavily rely on recent experiences. Risk-averse decision makers spend more time exploring. Maximizers are more sensitive to payoffs than satisficers. Our research builds the groundwork needed to devise remedial actions aimed at helping managers find an optimal balance between exploration and exploitation. One way to achieve this goal is by carefully designing the learning environment. In two additional studies, we analyze the evolution of exploration/exploitation trade-offs across different learning environments. Offering decision makers repeated opportunities to learn and increasing the planning horizon appears beneficial.
ECONOMY
informs.org

What Questions Are You Inclined to Answer? Effects of Hierarchy in Corporate Q&A Communities

An increasing number of companies have started to implement corporate knowledge-sharing communities. Consistent with the observation in the offline setting, employees are less likely to share knowledge with individuals who have higher job ranks (i.e., higher-ups) in corporate communities such as online wikis and discussion groups. Given the importance of managers’ engagements in the community and the needs for knowledge sharing across the hierarchy, we examine whether such observation persists in the corporate question-and-answer (Q&A) community, another popular type of corporate knowledge-sharing community. On the one hand, as in the offline setting and other types of communities, employees can still be reluctant to share knowledge with the higher-ranked individuals in the Q&A community. On the other hand, a Q&A community has some unique attributes that can potentially motivate employees to engage more with the higher-ups. Using a unique data set from a large corporate Q&A community and a potential-dyads approach, we find that a user is inclined to respond to a knowledge seeker whose job rank is higher than (versus lower than or the same as) the user’s rank in the corporate Q&A community. We further show the causality of the result with a quasi experiment that leverages the promotions announced in our study period. Because these promotions are based on employees’ performances before the existence of the community, the promotion announcements are largely exogenous to our research interest. We also find that knowledge providers exert greater effort when answering questions from the higher-ups. Finally, our analyses show that knowledge providers who post more answers to higher-ranked seekers and who display greater effort in those answers are more likely to get promoted in subsequent years. Given the critical role of knowledge sharing and the increasing prevalence of online communities, our study offers a better understanding of the knowledge-sharing pattern in the corporate Q&A community of the hierarchical organizations and delivers useful managerial implications.
ECONOMY
informs.org

Practical Nonparametric Sampling Strategies for Quantile-Based Ordinal Optimization

Given a finite number of stochastic systems, the goal of our problem is to dynamically allocate a finite sampling budget to maximize the probability of selecting the “best” system. Systems are encoded with the probability distributions that govern sample observations, which are unknown and only assumed to belong to a broad family of distributions that need not admit any parametric representation. The best system is defined as the one with the highest quantile value. The objective of maximizing the probability of selecting this best system is not analytically tractable. In lieu of that, we use the rate function for the probability of error relying on large deviations theory. Our point of departure is an algorithm that naively combines sequential estimation and myopic optimization. This algorithm is shown to be asymptotically optimal; however, it exhibits poor finite-time performance and does not lead itself to implementation in settings with a large number of systems. To address this, we propose practically implementable variants that retain the asymptotic performance of the former while dramatically improving its finite-time performance.
COMPUTERS
TheConversationAU

COVID tests have made pathology companies big profits, but rapid tests are set to shake up the market

Throughout the pandemic, Australians with a sniffle or other cold and flu symptoms have been encouraged to get a PCR test – a swab of their throat and the back of their nose, taken by a nurse or doctor. This is then sent to a pathology laboratory for analysis. So far, a total of 41.5 million COVID PCR tests have been performed in Australia. Private companies that process the tests are paid a Medicare rebate of A$85 per test, up from A$28.65 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Although pathology companies undoubtedly have high overhead costs, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy