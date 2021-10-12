Faculty Position at Smeal College of Business (Penn State) with Business Logistics Focus

Industrial Engineering Tenure Track Faculty Position at Lawrence Technological University (LTU), Southfield, Michigan. The A. Leon Linton Department of Mechanical, Robotics and Industrial Engineering (MRIE) at Lawrence Technological University (LTU) invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor level. The starting date will be January 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter. Review of the applications will commence upon receipt and continue until the position is filled. The successful candidate will hold a Ph.D. degree or equivalent in Industrial Engineering, or a closely related field. The Applicants preferred are those who have a strong commitment to teaching excellence at the undergraduate and graduate levels and the ability to establish and conduct independent research. Candidates with expertise in the area of manufacturing systems, industrial automation, human factors, ergonomics, work design and product life cycle management are preferred.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO