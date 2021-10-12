CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faculty Position at Smeal College of Business (Penn State) with Business Logistics Focus

 7 days ago

The SC&IS Department of the Smeal College of Business at The Pennsylvania State University (University Park, PA) invites applications for a tenure-track position in Supply Chain & Information Systems at the assistant professor level for a Fall 2022 start date. Salary is competitive. Candidates must have a doctorate degree (granted...

connect.informs.org

