When the Gophers men's basketball team travels on the road next week to play its first opponent under new coach Ben Johnson, it won't be an official game. Closed scrimmages, also called "secret scrimmages" are back this college basketball season. The Gophers are scheduled to play Oct. 23 at Oklahoma in front of no fans. The Sooners and new coach Porter Moser, formerly at Loyola-Chicago, will be the first true test for Johnson's newcomer-laden squad.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO