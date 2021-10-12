Workshop on Information Technology and Systems (WITS '21): Early Bird Rates For Hotel (Oct 15) And Registration (Oct 29)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is a gentle reminder that the early bird rates for the rooms at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center (the site for WITS this year) are available until October 15, 2021. The early registration rate for the workshop is available until October 29, 2021. Please see the end of this letter for details.

