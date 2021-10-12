CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
92.9 WTUG

See Funny Doorbell Cam Video Of Hillcrest Students TP’ing Yard

By Steve Shannon
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s homecoming at Hillcrest. It is a harmless Patriot homecoming tradition to toilet paper yards. We called it “rolling yards” in my day. Even though it is a harmless prank, kids sure don’t want to get caught. Russel Estes shared a funny video from his doorbell camera of several Hillcrest...

wtug.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAFF

Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Some residents said a ring doorbell camera caught a big cat in the Cross Creek Community off Balch Road. Jennifer Chilton was inside her home on Tuesday when she said a large four-legged cat walked across her yard. She caught it all from her ring doorbell camera.
MADISON, AL
Magnolia State Live

Alabama man found sleeping in press box surrounded by pile of stolen chicken fingers, candy and meth, police say

Less than a week after being arrested for stealing, an Alabama man was found sleeping surrounded by what police say was evidence of his latest crime. on September 17, Matthew Williamson, 37, was arrested and charged by Pleasant Grove Police Officers with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property, police said.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell#Ing#Hillcrest#Toilet Paper
The Independent

Couple fined after bus lane camera photographs text on woman’s top

A couple were mistakenly fined after a camera mistook the writing on a woman’s top for their car number plate.Davjd and Paula Knight from Surrey received a fine of £90 from Bath council for being in a bus lane, despite not having been near the city.When looking at the photographic evidence provided by the council, the couple found that there was no vehicle in the CCTV image but a woman, wearing a T-shirt printed with the word ‘knitter’, walking through a bus lane.The couple’s vehicle registration, which reads ‘KN19 TER’ was mistaken as the passer-by in the T-shirt.The couple contacted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrc.com

Driver crashes SUV into man’s home in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove homeowner is recovering from minor injuries after a driver crashed into his home Friday. It happened in the 400 block of 7th Avenue Pleasant Grove. The man, Mr. Robinson, said he was sleeping on the couch when the driver drove up the...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, Alabama FedEx Driver’s Act of Kindness Caught on Video

Lori Linn from Hair Etc shared a moment of awwww story with us guaranteed to warm your heart. "This big sweet chocolate Labrador is Duke! He is around 9 years old. We have had him for 7 years after someone found him hungry and slightly injured. The person tried for a month to find who he belonged to, but couldn't. He eventually began looking for a home for him. We were lucky that we were picked to be Dukes FURever family. He has been a joy! He is sweet and lovable, smart and cuddly. He loves to play ball and will chase a stick as long as you let him. He walks some sweet kids that live in our cul de sac to the bus stop each morning. His bestie is our cat, Juicy. They sleep together and where you see one, you will usually see the other. Some of our neighbors co-parent with us, feeding him treats, and their children adore him. He will bark his head off and seems scary, but he is absolutely the sweetest. He is starting to slow down with age, which is a reminder that I wish he would live forever. And I wish he could talk, wondering what he would say. The kindness of the FedEx guy this morning taking a minute to talk to Duke and give him a treat made my heart so happy. Duke has truly been loved as soon as he was found. And we have been fortunate to have been able to experience his kind of dog love. "
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alert: Peacock Spotted Running Around In Northport, Al

Northport Citizens Alliance is reporting a peacock running around near Union Chapel and Barns Settlement Drive in Northport. You might expect to find, oh I don't know, a stray chicken, a cow, a turkey, but a peacock on the loose in Northport!. This big bird obviously belongs to somebody. It...
NORTHPORT, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy