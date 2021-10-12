CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass’s Meeting with Nam-Ki Hong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Republic of Korea

 10 days ago

WASHINGTON, October 12, 2021 – Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Nam-Ki Hong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the

Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass at the United Nations COP-15 Part 1 Biodiversity Conference High-Level Segment: “Aligning Finance and Building Capacity for an Ecological Civilization”

Biodiversity is a global public good. We at the World Bank Group believe it’s also a key development issue. Our research estimates that Low-Income Countries could forego around 10 percent of their GDP annually by 2030 if select ecosystem services, such as those of forests, fisheries and pollinators, collapse. Biodiversity...
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday in Washington, D.C. with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a trilateral setting to highlight the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords and the normalization agreements between the two nations. The Secretary welcomed the warming relations between Israel and the UAE, including the opening of respective embassies, appointment of ambassadors, new direct flights, dozens of cultural exchanges, and burgeoning economic and business ties that have benefited the people of both countries and the region. The Secretary also reiterated the Administration’s commitment to advancing a negotiated two-state solution and to harnessing these agreements to that end.
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jose Fernandez met today with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk to reinforce the United States’ commitment to a stable and predictable bilateral relationship. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry separately met with Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk today and repeated his call for Russia to take more robust action on climate.
Ensuring a Strong Recovery for Developing Countries

The global economy is experiencing an uneven recovery, with the risk that it will worsen inequality and leave low- and middle-income countries behind. The path of the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain, with obstacles to vaccination in many countries. Developing economies face challenges that could slow their recovery for years to come. To help, the World Bank Group has mounted the largest crisis response in its history, and it is uniquely positioned to help ensure that all countries can participate in a green, resilient, and inclusive return to stability and growth.
Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meeting with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Linde

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon met today with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during their participation in the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism in Malmö, Sweden. Deputy Secretary McKeon thanked Foreign Minister Linde and the Government of Sweden for convening the Forum and underscored our shared concern regarding the disturbing rise of anti-Semitism globally, including online. The Deputy Secretary expressed U.S. support for Sweden’s OSCE Chairpersonship and productive discussions at the upcoming Ministerial Council. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed several areas of bilateral importance, including regional cooperation.
Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
Pelosi Statement on Meeting With Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Rome – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement after meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy, Mario Draghi:. “It was an honor to meet today with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a strong international leader in the fight against COVID, in confronting the climate crisis and in investing in inclusive growth.
The World Bank and Germany’s BMZ sign MoU to jointly promote green, resilient and inclusive development

WASHINGTON, October 15, 2021— Reflecting their shared vision of the need for sustainable and inclusive growth, the World Bank and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) guiding cooperation to drive development outcomes for green, resilient and inclusive development, and overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting With Brazilian Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, Admiral Flávio Augusto Viana Rocha

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth L. Hoffman provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl, met with Brazilian Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, Admiral Flávio Augusto Viana Rocha, at the Pentagon yesterday to reaffirm the importance of the Brazil/U.S. bilateral defense relationship and further strengthen our partnership. Dr. Kahl emphasized our nations’ shared values and our commitment to cooperation premised on respect for democratic governance and human rights.
The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
