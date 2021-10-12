Ridgeview: Health care industry challenged by COVID surge, staffing shortages

The United States Census Bureau estimates that by the year 2030 all baby boomers will be over the age of 65. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 85% of older adults have at least one chronic health condition and more than half have at least two chronic health conditions. By 2026, 7.8 million workers will be needed to meet the demand for home health aides and nurses, but low wages and the demands of the work have been persistent challenges in hiring qualified applicants in the home health industry. Given the growth rate of the aging population, those that will require long-term services and support could balloon to 14.3 million people and would put an enormous strain on a system already challenged to find caregivers.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO