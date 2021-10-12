CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Ridgeview: Health care industry challenged by COVID surge, staffing shortages

By MIKE PHELPS Guest Columnist
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not often I write openly to you in this way — speaking about current events in the health care industry and specifically at Ridgeview. The last editorial I shared was November 2020 in which I addressed the first COVID-19 surge. At that time, I acknowledged that you may be “COVID-message fatigued,” yet it is important to address the topic again, in addition to other current health care challenges.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Biden Admin to Invest $100M to Address Health Care Worker Shortage

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will direct $100 million to the National Health Service Corps to help address the health care worker shortage. Pulled from funding in the American Rescue Plan, the $100 million represents one of the nation’s biggest investments in a program that helps place primary care doctors in communities that have difficulty recruiting and retaining them. It's a five-fold increase from previous years, the Department of Health and Human Services said.
HEALTH SERVICES
Inside Indiana Business

Precision Health Care Adoption Can Alleviate Home Health Staffing & Foster Senior Independence

The United States Census Bureau estimates that by the year 2030 all baby boomers will be over the age of 65. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 85% of older adults have at least one chronic health condition and more than half have at least two chronic health conditions. By 2026, 7.8 million workers will be needed to meet the demand for home health aides and nurses, but low wages and the demands of the work have been persistent challenges in hiring qualified applicants in the home health industry. Given the growth rate of the aging population, those that will require long-term services and support could balloon to 14.3 million people and would put an enormous strain on a system already challenged to find caregivers.
HEALTH SERVICES
WALB 10

Business leader: Pay rate hurting some health care staffing

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Diversified Enterprises President David Wilber has concerns about workforce shortages because of the pandemic. Wilber said not only are workers understaffed but they are underpaid. His company hires home health aids to go into homes to help people with disabilities, and this crisis leaves vulnerable citizens...
TIFTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Care Industry#Health Systems
Petoskey News-Review

Labor shortage being felt at hospitals, health care systems

Almost every industry across the state over the past 18 months has been affected by a labor shortage. Included in the labor shortage situation are health care staff, who are needed now more than ever as daily COVID-19 infections continue to surge across the state and in Northern Michigan. Dr....
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc27 News

Crisis in long-term care facilities: Staffing shortages continue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Staffing in long-term care facilities remains a major issue. Leaders of the larger facilities are worried that the upcoming vaccine mandate will make hiring even more difficult. A new survey from the Pennsylvania Health Care Association shows 74% of respondents have limited their admissions in the past six months due to […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Pioneer Press

Minnesota long term care homes turn away new residents due to staffing shortages

Long-term care facilities around the state face widespread caregiver shortages that have forced 70 percent of Minnesota nursing homes to limit new admissions, an industry group said Thursday. Leading Age Minnesota and Care Providers Minnesota, the state’s two largest long-term care trade associations, announced that 70 percent of Minnesota care...
MINNESOTA STATE
thereflector.com

Staffing has always been a challenge in long-term care settings — the vaccine mandate could make it worse

Long-term care facilities could face critical staffing shortages this fall as Gov. Inslee's vaccine mandate takes hold Oct. 18. Robin Dale, CEO of the Washington Health Care Association, which advocates for long-term and post-acute care facilities in the state, said staffing shortages in facilities are a huge problem and only going to be getting worse.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

‘Overwhelmed’ Pediatricians Balance Increased COVID Testing, Staffing Shortages

BOSTON (CBS) – When 14-month-old Liam isn’t feeling well, his mother Heidi Chang says she’s had to get creative when it comes to seeing his pediatrician. “We have a lot of back and forth with her,” Chang said. “We do a lot of phone sessions or stuff like that or we just email the pediatrician. I think they are so overwhelmed they don’t really want us to come in if it’s not that big of a deal.” “It’s a tricky time right now for us pediatricians. Our offices are being overwhelmed,” said Dr. Scott Hadland, Chief of Adolescent Medicine at...
BOSTON, MA
Lancaster Online

For health care providers, this preventable COVID-19 surge brings pain [opinion]

It was summer in central Pennsylvania. Rays of sun shone down onto golden cornstalks. Children played in community pools. Neighbors gathered for picnics and barbecues. People started dining indoors in restaurants again. Families enjoyed vacations that had been put on hold in 2020. Our local hospital had fewer than five hospitalized COVID-19 inpatients for the first time in more than a year.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fox9.com

‘People are exhausted’: Health care worker shortage leaves hospitals in a pinch

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Since July, COVID hospitalizations in Minnesota have only been going up as health care systems deal with one of the worst labor shortages in history. "What you’re seeing is people are exhausted. They’re choosing to retire," Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer Decubellis said. "They’re choosing to go into other positions, leave health care altogether."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy