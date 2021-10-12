CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: AvMet joins SmartSky Networks’ Skytelligence platform

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartSky Networks today announces that AvMet Applications, a leading collaborator with the FAA’s NextGen Aviation Weather Division, has joined SmartSky Networks Skytelligence® platform to broadly offer its actionable weather data and analysis to the aviation community. Business and commercial avionics developers and operators can now have selective, data driven access to hi-resolution historical weather event forecasts through a convenient, flexible platform.

Press Release: Avolon, JAL partner on eVTOL ride sharing biz

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, and Japan Airlines (‘JAL’), announce a partnership to commercialize zero-emissions eVTOL aircraft in Japan. Avolon, through its investment and innovation affiliate Avolon-e, has formed a strategic partnership with JAL to identify and target local partners and customers, infrastructure requirements, certification, and a range of commercial models to introduce one of the world’s first eVTOL ride sharing businesses in Japan. Through this partnership, JAL will have a right to purchase or lease up to 50 Vertical VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft from Avolon, with the option to purchase or lease up to 50 additional units.
Network-Based Platforms Must Be Regulated. But How?

Historically, antitrust authorities have taken a laissez-faire approach under the assumption that it is better to err on the side of not intervening when there is uncertainty. This has allowed companies like Google and Facebook to go on a shopping spree to acquire early-stage competitors that could have become a threat if left independent. But recent signals, such as the appointment of Lina Khan as the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, suggest that the tide may be turning, and big tech may find themselves in the position of having to either defend their dominance as beneficial to their ecosystems or risk losing it.
Press Release: Astronics to receive $24 million from AMJP and asset sale

Astronics Corporation, a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that it has closed on the sale of its facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for total consideration of $9.1 million. Net proceeds were approximately $8.7 million in cash. The Company expects to record a gain in the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately $5.0 million. The sale was a result of the consolidation of the DME lighting and safety operations into its East Aurora, NY operations.
Press Release: Frontier Airlines selects Skywise Health Monitoring

Frontier Airlines has become the latest North American operator to adopt Skywise Health Monitoring as its key future fleet performance tool under a five year contract covering 111 single-aisle aircraft. Launched in 2019, Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM) gathers live diagnostic feeds from the aircraft through its ACARS* link to the...
Ryan Stone
Press Release: Acro appoints Ed Anders as new operations director

Ed Anders has been appointed to the role of Director of Operations with Acro, relocating to the UK from Winston Salem, North Carolina, USA, where he was business unit director with Collins Aerospace. Announcing the influential appointment, Neil Cairns, CEO of Acro, said, “It is with immense pleasure that we...
Tom Kellermann joins Attivo Networks Advisory Board

Attivo Networks announced that Tom Kellermann has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Kellermann joins Attivo’s Advisory board as a highly respected cybersecurity expert with more than 22 years of experience. He serves as the Head of Cybersecurity Strategy for VMware Inc. Previously, Kellerman held the position of Chief Cybersecurity Officer for Carbon Black.
Google Cloud joins forces with Cybereason for XDR platform

Cybersecurity company Cybereason is partnering with Google Cloud on an effort to provide Extended Detection and Response (XDR) tools to organizations looking for protection of their endpoints, networks, clouds and workspaces. The companies explained that Google Cloud's Chronicle cybersecurity analytics platform "ingests, normalizes, and analyzes petabytes of data from the...
SmartSky Networks launches commercial operations as NBAA kicks off

SmartSky Networks is today launching commercial operations for its low-latency inflight connectivity service, as one of business aviation’s biggest showcases – NBAA – gets ready to open its doors in Las Vegas for the first time in two years. “We are launching commercial operations and relaunching the new SmartSky at...
Announcing the Network Management Release Plan

Going into our fourth year since the debut of the utility network, we are pleased to see projects around the globe in production and making progress towards implementing their enterprise solutions. With additional customers moving into production this year, you may have noticed the rapid cadence of utility network specific updates and patches released for ArcGIS Pro 2.6 and ArcGIS Enterprise 10.8.1. Organizations taking advantage of the updates provided in ArcGIS Enterprise 10.8.1 and ArcGIS Pro 2.6 can rest assured that we will continue to patch ArcGIS Enterprise 10.8.1 through July 2024 (four years from initial release) and ArcGIS Pro 2.6 through July 2022 (two years from initial release) in accordance with the designated release plan.
Press Release: Ava Airways selects Moment for wireless IFE

Travelers flying the network of cities and regional destinations across the Caribbean, served by Ava Airways, can soon enjoy wireless in-flight entertainment (W-IFE) on board from Moment. The European specialist of digital in-flight services will be providing its 360° wireless IFE solution Flymingo Box, across Ava Airways’s fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.
Press Release: Survey reveals APAC passengers’ confidence

Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, today unveiled the Asia Pacific (APAC) findings of its Passenger Confidence Tracker 2021, the largest and most comprehensive global survey of airline passengers since the pandemic began, including results from India. The research reveals that 91% of APAC airline passengers acknowledged...
The Travel Agent Next Door Is Joining TL Network

Members of The Travel Agent Next Door have voted 98% in favour of joining the TL Network consortium. “We spent numerous months researching the consortium to see if TLN would be the right fit for the Canadian host agency. The main program incentives which ultimately felt right for TTAND to make the move were the exclusive Cruise Program, the extensive Hotel Program and the valuable marketing materials,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder & CEO, TTAND.
Press Release: KLM’s interactive COVID map keeps customers up to date

KLM appreciates how difficult it can be to plan a trip during the Covid-19 pandemic. Travel rules and restrictions are changing constantly and vary from country to country, making it more important than ever for travellers to have the most up-to-date information when planning a journey. That is why, starting...
Verizon adds more postpaid subscribers than expected on 5G strength

(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter, supported by a steady demand for 5G services. The carrier has been doubling down on its investments in 5G technology to keep up with a surge in demand for mobile and...
How Hoka Navigates ‘Herculean’ Product-Design Process

Hy Rosario, director of outdoor at Hoka One One, discussed the indispensable tech that kept the brand on track during months of remote work. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
RTL Group, Singtel Launch European Smart-Ad Group

RTL Group, Europe’s leading broadcasting conglomerate, and Singtel, Asia’s top communications group, have launched a new joint venture which will provide targeted digital advertising solutions for European broadcasters and streaming services. The new, jointly-owned sales and services company, TechAlliance, will combine operations from RTL’s ad-tech company Smartclip and Yospace, the latter acquired in 2019, with Singtel’s Amobee. The goal is to create a pan-European group platform of targeted digital advertising services for broadcasters and streamers, who can replace traditional commercials online and on smart TVs with targeted, personalized advertising. The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in...
Verizon Loses 68,000 Pay TV, Adds 98,000 Broadband Subscribers

Verizon lost 68,000 net pay TV subscribers for its FiOS consumer video service in the third quarter, compared with a loss of 62,000 in the second quarter and 61,000 in the year-ago period, the telecom giant said on Wednesday. The company has in the past often cited “the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings” as a key driver of video subscriber declines. Verizon, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, gained 98,000 consumer broadband internet subscribers, compared with 139,000 in the year-ago period that was boosted by the coronavirus pandemic. The telecom giant has been shifting its video focus away from FiOS...
