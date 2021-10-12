Press Release: AvMet joins SmartSky Networks’ Skytelligence platform
SmartSky Networks today announces that AvMet Applications, a leading collaborator with the FAA’s NextGen Aviation Weather Division, has joined SmartSky Networks Skytelligence® platform to broadly offer its actionable weather data and analysis to the aviation community. Business and commercial avionics developers and operators can now have selective, data driven access to hi-resolution historical weather event forecasts through a convenient, flexible platform.runwaygirlnetwork.com
