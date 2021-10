This November, Colorado voters have the chance to approve the largest expansion of parental choice in education in the U.S. in more than a decade. Conservatives all across Colorado are voting YES on Proposition 119 — names you trust like our last Republican Gov. Bill Owens, former state treasurer Mark Hillman, Colorado Springs conservatives Tim Geitner and Bill Cadman, and battle-tested conservatives like John Andrews, Mesa County’s Janet Rowland, Weld’s Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, and Douglas County’s Frank McNulty.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO