The Paramount Theatre's 2020 plans to launch its new four-show Bold Series at the intimate Copley Theatre in Aurora were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But now a revised Bold Series has been announced for 2022 at the 165-seat theater, which is located within the $2 million-renovated North Island Center at 8 E. Galena Blvd. (across the street from the Paramount Theatre).

AURORA, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO