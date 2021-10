No chicken? No problem. The name may be misleading, but City Chicken is actually made with pork, (you know, the other white meat) and veal, because during The Great Depression, chicken was a bit hard to come by if you lived in the city. The idea behind it is to make the meat look like it’s chicken by giving it a good coat of breading and sticking them on a skewer, but no one anticipated just how good or how popular this recipe would become! Whip it up for dinner and we know it’ll be a family favorite!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO