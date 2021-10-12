CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddy Moloney, Founder Of The Chieftains, Dies At 83

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Moloney, the multi-instrumentalist who co-founded and led the folk music group the Chieftains, has died at the age of 83. As one of the longest running outfits in music, the Chieftains helped to popularize traditional Irish folk music around world. The Irish Traditional Music Archive announced the news. Irish...

Irish Traditional Music Legend Paddy Moloney Dies at 83

Irish multi-instrumentalist and leader of the famed and influential band The Chieftains, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland. He was 83. Moloney was a master piper and passionate disseminator of Irish traditional music. The Chieftains won several Grammy awards and became one of most successful and popular Irish folk music bands, touring worldwide.
Paddy Moloney, uilleann piper who for 60 years led the Chieftains, the band that put Irish folk music on the map – obituary

Paddy Moloney, who has died aged 83, was one of Ireland's musical heroes; he was the founder, uilleann piper and undisputed leader of the Chieftains for five decades, and with a mixture of impish charm, musical virtuosity and smart business acumen he took them all over the world and transformed the horizons of Irish music and culture in the process.
BONUS TRACKS: Grammys' Genre Problem, Paddy Moloney, and How to Be a Responsible Music Fan

Kacey Musgraves (photo by Sophia Matinazad) The Grammys have a lot of problems, and genre is at the heart of most of them. This year's first nominee for Top Controversy is the decision (from an anonymous committee) to keep Kacey Musgraves' new album, star-crossed, out of consideration in the awards' country categories, deeming it pop instead. Does it sound country? No. No one's really arguing that it does. But does it have a similar vibe, and exactly the same production team, as Golden Hour, which won three country Grammys in 2019? Ummmm, well, yeah. For that matter, does anything in the country categories lately sound like country? Where does country end and pop begin, and who gets to decide, and are they doing so under any kind of fair system? Read Variety's analysis of what's going on here, and why it matters. And if you're wondering how Musgraves feels about the whole thing, here's what she had to say:
Paddy Moloney dead at age 83; see our 2019 interview with the Irish music icon

Editor's Note: This story was initially published on Feb. 24, 2019. Paddy Moloney has special reason to remember the Chieftains' last performance in York, in February 2011. Moloney, a legend in the traditional Irish music community, was enjoying a late dinner after his show at the Strand Theatre when he received a phone call. He answered.
Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Slam ‘Cancel Culture,’ Call It ‘Dangerous’

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons broached the topic of “cancel culture” during a KISS VIP event in Austin, Texas on September 29. In the video below, Simmons was asked by a host of the Star Wars podcast The Bombadcast if he was a fan of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, since he was a fan of the Star Wars saga. He responded saying it’s “one of the best shows on TV.” When asked what he thought of the show’s second season, he added, “They should have kept the chick, even though she had different political [views]. It’s not about politics; it’s about whether you’re a good actress.”
A 1987 Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead Concert Has Surfaced for Fans to Fight Over

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead’s July 19th, 1987 show at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium has circulated in bootleg circles for decades, and it’s now available on YouTube Music under the title Honky Tonk Lagoon. This doesn’t appear to be a legit release of any sort, but the sound is pristine and some of the songs have been shared on Dylan’s official YouTube channel.  This was the fourth stop on Dylan and the Dead’s six-city stadium tour in the summer of 1987. Each night began with a two-hour set by the Grateful Dead, and then Dylan joined them for another 12 or...
Four Landmark War Child Charity Compilations To Receive Vinyl Reissues

Four landmark compilation albums – 1 Love, Hope, Help! A Day In The Life and War Child Presents Heroes – which were originally released to raise funds for the War Child charity between 2002 and 2009 – will be reissued on vinyl through War Child Records/Virgin Music on March 25, 2022.
‘There Is Rock. And There Is Rooooooll’: Chuck Berry In 20 Quotes

A look through the archives of music papers and magazines reveals fascinating insights into the musical influences, early history and creative process of Chuck Berry. Since the pioneering songwriter-performer never courted publicity and rarely granted interviews of any detail, it’s even more fascinating to look back at some of the musings of the man born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 18, 1926. With thanks to such publications as Record Mirror, New Musical Express and Rolling Stone, we present Chuck Berry in 20 Quotes.
