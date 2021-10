I am a Swiftie through and through! I have embraced and loved Tay Tay through her many evolutions. from the "Teardrops on my Guitar" Taylor with the long blonde curls, to the messy French braid "Folklore" and "Evermore" Taylor we see before us today, and every Taylor in between! We are the same age so I honestly feel like we grew up together. I recently learned that the station I have been hosting mornings on for the past 6 years, 97.5 WOKQ in Dover New Hampshire, is very special to Taylor. Obviously this filled my heart with glee!

DOVER, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO