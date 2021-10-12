Tadpole Shrimp Are Coming For Your Rice

A delicious breakfast often energizes us and, if we’re lucky, leaves us stuffed until our next meal. While it might be the most important meal of the day, no one said we have to breakfast in the morning. Breakfast is just oh-so-tasty any time of the day or the night. You’ll find some of the […] The post The Decadent Breakfast Plates At Red Plate Diner In Pennsylvania Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time appeared first on Only In Your State.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO