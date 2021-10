Stuart Hooper says Bath’s England wing Anthony Watson will be “seen by the best” on his recovery path after he was struck down by a serious knee injury.The Bath star suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s 71-17 Gallagher Premiership defeat against Saracens.Watson was immediately ruled out of England’s forthcoming Autumn Nations Series games, and potentially he could also miss this season’s Six Nations during what is likely to be a lengthy recovery process.The 27-year-old, who has won 51 England caps and featured in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, has previously overcome two ruptured Achilles during...

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO