Schmitt urges local action following opioid settlement
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt hosted a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Columbia to urge local government entities to sign on to a recent opioid settlement. This settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — could total over half a billion dollars for the state, making it the largest victim-centric settlement in Missouri history.www.columbiamissourian.com
