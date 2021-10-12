CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Schmitt urges local action following opioid settlement

By Ellie Marshall
Columbia Missourian
 7 days ago

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt hosted a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Columbia to urge local government entities to sign on to a recent opioid settlement. This settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — could total over half a billion dollars for the state, making it the largest victim-centric settlement in Missouri history.

www.columbiamissourian.com

