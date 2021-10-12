Demetrius Andrade: “Canelo You Going To Run Up To 175? Cool, I Can Meet You There”

The name Canelo Alvarez has always brought a sly grin to the face of Demetrius Andrade. For years on end, the two-division world champion has demanded that the Mexican star face him in the ring. The two campaigned at both 154 and 160 pounds for several years. But while Andrade made it his personal business to continually call Alvarez out, he was never given a contract with the pound-for-pound star’s name written upon it.