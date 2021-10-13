CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Tales of the Walking Dead anthology show heading to AMC in 2022

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQPaG_0cPMV3Xl00

AMC is the latest network to announce an anthology series based on a hit show — in this case, The Walking Dead. The upcoming anthology series will be called Tales of the Walking Dead, and it will tell new stories via single standalone episodes featuring new characters in the zombie apocalypse. The series will be available on both AMC and AMC+.

In contrast with the existing Walking Dead TV shows, the upcoming title will tell smaller stories, one per episode, to expand the scope of the universe viewers have spent years watching. Characters from the existing shows will also make appearances in the anthology alongside new cast, potentially offering a fresh take on the increasingly stale hit series.

According to Deadline, Channing Powell will serve as the anthology’s showrunner with production set to start in early 2022. AMC has only ordered six episodes for the anthology series, which will be available to watch on AMC next summer, as well as on the AMC+ streaming platform.

Each episode will be one hour long. AMC’s Dan McDermott explained that by adopting an anthology format, the team behind the show will have more “flexibility to entertain” fans while also making it easier for newcomers to jump into the zombie-filled universe. Among other things, the team teased “stories unlike any we’ve told before.”

The Walking Dead isn’t the first hit TV show to get its own anthology spinoff. The most notable recent example is American Horror Story with the American Horror Stories anthology series that debuted earlier this summer. Anthology shows can also serve as a nice buffer between full seasons for the larger series upon which they are based.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Disney+ Hawkeye series release schedule revealed with new trailer

Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+, as well as the planned release schedule for the show. The series — as we’ve seen in the trailers — will be set around the holidays, the same real-life period of time when the show will premiere. Disney plans to kick things off with two episodes on the release date, switching to a more conventional schedule after that.
TV SERIES
SlashGear

Y: The Last Man series has already been canceled by FX on Hulu

FX, the network behind hit shows like American Horror Story, has already canceled its new series Y: The Last Man. The show is based on a DC Comics series from Pia Guerra and Brian K. Vaughan about a post-apocalyptic world in which all men, except for one, have died. It’s unclear at this time whether the series will find a new home.
TV SERIES
SlashGear

Russian Soyuz spacecraft thruster firing test at the ISS went wrong

In July, Russia finally got its new Nakua laboratory module into orbit and attached to the ISS. Unfortunately for the crew and the space station, shortly after being attached an inadvertent thruster firing in the laboratory module pushed the entire space station off-axis. Another unplanned thruster firing by Russian spacecraft happened this week that pushed the ISS out of proper … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#The Walking Dead#Anthology Series#American Horror Story
tvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

We don’t have to wonder if The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be cancelled since we already know that the series ends with this season. While the series hasn’t been a stellar performer in the ratings, it’s still been one of AMC’s top-rated shows. Could the show or the characters return someday? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season Three? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set in the universe of The Walking Dead and follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Ted Sutherland, and Pollyanna McIntosh. The story began with Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 11 returns to AMC in 2022

This Sunday, October 10, The Walking Dead airs the season 11 part 1 finale. Fans are saddened to know we won’t have another episode this year. But, exciting news!! Part 2 of season 11 will premiere in 2022. The first part of season 11 has had a central focus on...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
411mania.com

AMC Reveals Teaser, Premiere Date For The Walking Dead Season 11B

The Walking Dead airs its midseason finale this weekend, and a new teaser has revealed when the show will return. AMC released a new preview video that you can see below, which reveals the second part of the final season will premiere on February 20th, 2022. The video previews the...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The Legacy of Diversity on ‘The Walking Dead’

In “Acheron: Part I,” the premiere episode of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead, a group of survivors on an expedition from Alexandria, Virginia, seek shelter during a dark and stormy night by descending into a Washington Metro station. You can guess how that goes: It’s a zombie show, so enclosed spaces such as pitch-black, subterranean tunnels tend to make for frightening commutes. As chilling as the undead fare evaders that lurk below, though, is a nod to more human horrors, in the form of a flyer from the D.C. Transit Authority that the camera captures lying on the subway platform. “AMERICA DOESN’T TOLERATE RACISM,” the stained and tattered message says. “Stay calm. Together we will prevail.”
TV SERIES
FANGORIA

First Walker: THE WALKING DEAD

In the first seconds of The Walking Dead pilot, "Days Gone By", freshly awakened coma patient Rick Grimes and the viewing audience learn the first brutal rule of a world that's been overrun by a zombie apocalypse. Rick is approached by an angelic-looking little girl in a nightie and pink...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Fear of the Walking Dead Season 6: Trailer Launch shows Release Date

The first trailer of Fear the walking dead season 6 was released a few days before. Trailer release confirms that it Season 6 will release after Walking Dead Season 10 Finale. Let’s see what is the other revelation included in the trailer, and what will be the release date of Fear the walking dead Season 6, on which platform you can see, and what is the basic plot of season 6, all these questions’ answer will see in further part.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Tales of The Walking Dead is a new spin-off show with a surprisingly cool big idea

Just as The Walking Dead season 11 episode 8 wrapped up the first part of the show's final run this week, US cable network AMC has given the go-ahead to a new anthology show set in this universe of infinite zombies and character deaths. Tales of the Walking Dead will stream on AMC+ in the US, as well as air on AMC, and it's coming in summer 2022 (so the middle of next year).
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

AMC to expand its zombieverse with Tales of The Walking Dead

With the final season of The Walking Dead shuffling towards the first of three breaks, AMC have taken the opportunity to fill the zombie shaped hole in our lives by announcing yet another spin-off series titled Tales of The Walking Dead. Joining the previously announced Daryl and Carol series, as...
TV SERIES
SlashGear

SlashGear

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy