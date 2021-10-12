Think tank says ethics reform package falls short
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law an ethics reform package, but some are saying more needs to be done. The legislation includes a ban on lawmakers from becoming lobbyists in the first six months after they leave office, increased financial transparency from elected officials, and the Legislative Inspector General has independent authority in investigations within government after a complaint has been filed.
