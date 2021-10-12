CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Think tank says ethics reform package falls short

By Kevin Bessler
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law an ethics reform package, but some are saying more needs to be done. The legislation includes a ban on lawmakers from becoming lobbyists in the first six months after they leave office, increased financial transparency from elected officials, and the Legislative Inspector General has independent authority in investigations within government after a complaint has been filed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill - (WICS/WRSP) — On Friday, Oct. 8, Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, officially certified major legislative ethics reform into law. The bill (SB539) went back and forth between lawmakers and the Governor's Office this past summer to make tweaks in language through an amendatory veto, and the sweeping bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) is pushing to bring what she perceives as real ethics reform to Springfield. Bourne insists that Senate Bill 539 doesn’t go far enough to bring about the level of change that’s needed. "This bill was sorely lacking in substance,” Bourne recently tweeted. “With so many...
State Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) is drawing attention to a survey by Illinois House Republicans as part of their Reimagine Illinois campaign. The questionnaire includes such questions as "Do you think ethics reform should be a priority for Illinois lawmakers?" The Reimagine Illinois platform stresses ethics reform for lawmakers, responsible...
