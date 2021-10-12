Survey favors hunting

Hunters and those who support the age-old tradition of utilizing wild game have the opportunity to let their. voices be heard in the area. Currently, there is a poll asking whether you support archery deer hunting in White’s Woods that can be found at https://www.wdadradio.com/. As of Monday night, the poll was 64 percent in favor and 36 percent opposed. In other words, one out of three people in this rural region are not in favor of our hunting heritage and sound.