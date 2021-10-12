Li, Miller lift Dragons over Pointers, 3-1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A pair of penalty corner goals in the third quarter proved decisive in another memorable Yale-Harvard battle Saturday afternoon at Johnson Field, as the No. 13 Crimson scored twice in a span of 76 seconds en route to topping the Bulldogs 3-1. Harvard (10-1, 3-0 Ivy League) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a penalty corner goal at 4:34, but after that Yale sophomore goalkeeper Luanna Summer settled in and held the Crimson scoreless for the remainder of the half. Yale tied the game at 18:07 on a straight shot by junior midfielder on a corner, with junior back Katie Pieterse as the stick stopper and senior midfielder Imogen Davies as the inserter. Yale's corner unit has now produced the team's last six goals.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO