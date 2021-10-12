CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Li, Miller lift Dragons over Pointers, 3-1

By TIM STEPHENS tstephens@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Angela Li scored with 11 seconds left in the first half to lift Fairland to a 3-1 victory over South Point Monday night in girls high school soccer. Li assisted Maddie Miller at 33:47 to tie the game after South Point’s Jaycie Walters put the Pointers ahead 1-0 with a goal at 10:23. Miller, who has 22 goals this season, added a score off a penalty kick at 52:20. Jessica King made three saves for Fairland.

