Li, Miller lift Dragons over Pointers, 3-1
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Angela Li scored with 11 seconds left in the first half to lift Fairland to a 3-1 victory over South Point Monday night in girls high school soccer. Li assisted Maddie Miller at 33:47 to tie the game after South Point’s Jaycie Walters put the Pointers ahead 1-0 with a goal at 10:23. Miller, who has 22 goals this season, added a score off a penalty kick at 52:20. Jessica King made three saves for Fairland.www.herald-dispatch.com
