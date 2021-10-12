Bremen City Schools Receives High Rankings
Bremen City Schools is pleased to share recent school district rankings, as determined by Niche.com and SchoolDigger.com. Both ranking systems utilize methodologies to assist parents and other stakeholders with making school selection decisions. Specifically, SchoolDigger ranked Bremen City Schools as the second best school district in Georgia (https://www.schooldigger.com/go/GA/districtrank.aspx?finddistrict=00510). Niche ranked Bremen City Schools as the fourth best school district in Georgia (https://www.niche.com/k12/search/best-school-districts/s/georgia/).thecitymenus.com
Comments / 0