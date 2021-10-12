CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen City Schools Receives High Rankings

By David Hicks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBremen City Schools is pleased to share recent school district rankings, as determined by Niche.com and SchoolDigger.com. Both ranking systems utilize methodologies to assist parents and other stakeholders with making school selection decisions. Specifically, SchoolDigger ranked Bremen City Schools as the second best school district in Georgia (https://www.schooldigger.com/go/GA/districtrank.aspx?finddistrict=00510). Niche ranked Bremen City Schools as the fourth best school district in Georgia (https://www.niche.com/k12/search/best-school-districts/s/georgia/).

