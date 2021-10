Good Monday evening. Congress is back from recess and Democrats face what could be a critical week as they try to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a broader package of social and climate programs. They have just 13 days and counting until their October 31 deadline for the House to vote on the infrastructure bill and at least reach some consensus on the larger economic plan. Right now, it looks like the latter will be a challenge, meaning that it’s still a question whether the former will happen. Here’s what you need to know.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO