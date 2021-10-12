Blowin’ in the wind: Giants edge Dodgers 1-0 on Longoria HR
Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on a blustery Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. Los Angeles nearly tied it with two outs in the ninth, when pinch-hitter Gavin Lux launched a long drive to left-center. But the wind knocked it down and the ball was caught on the warning track, leaving Lux in disbelief.www.giants365.com
