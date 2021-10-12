Vehicle Technician - Burnley

There are a number of dollar stores across the U.S., but as time's gone on, very few shops have stayed true to their name and managed to continue offering products for just $1. Dollar Tree largely stuck to that price point until 2019, when the retailer began opening new Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer sections of items for $3 to $5. Then, earlier this year, the Dollar Tree started opening up combo stores, which merge Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, a discount store the former company acquired in 2015. And now, instead of opening up more spin-off stores with new price points, Dollar Tree just announced a major change in pricing for its original brand. Read on to find out what may change the next time you shop at Dollar Tree.

RETAIL ・ 22 DAYS AGO