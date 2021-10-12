Warehouse Parcel Sorter

Parcel shipping is changing. Consumer demands and expectations have shifted dramatically over the last few years, first as some online marketplaces established two-day shipping – before moving many products to same-day – with other companies following suit. Then the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic fundamentally changed the way people shop, causing an e-commerce boom that shows no signs of receding even as people return to shopping in stores. Retailers accustomed to major carriers that offered 3- to 5-day shipping windows (or slower) at base shipping rates are discovering consumers are no longer satisfied with that wait time. They expect faster shipping and cheaper rates, and abandon digital shopping carts and shop elsewhere if shipping isn’t fast enough, is too expensive or there are not enough shipping options to meet their speed or cost preferences.

