Warehouse Parcel Sorter

 10 days ago

We are currently recruiting for Warehouse Parcel Sorter with an admin skill for work for a very well-known Courier Company in London. Ideally, we would like to have candidates that have had experience in a warehouse environment. Initially, this will be temporary work however this may lead to long-term work for

Axios

Part-Time Warehouse Associate

Modern Matter is seeking a seasonal part-time, 20 – 25 hours weekly, Warehouse Associate to help operate and maintain our Charlotte warehouse. This position will include receiving PO’s, organizing inventory, and processing and packing orders as well as maintaining and improving current warehouse systems. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with a team player mentality and will bring a positive attitude daily.
Service Technician

Hours: Monday to Friday 08.30 to 18.00 & Saturday 08.30 to 17.00, with a day off in the week. Sunday is a trading day, to be agreed at local level with a supplementary payment. Salary: Dependent on experience. Additional: Bonus Incentive Scheme. NEST Pension Scheme. Holiday: 20 days per year,...
Business Insider

Toiletries like toothpaste, face wash, and razors are the next victims of inflation as the supply chain crisis slams the retail industry

Consumers can now add toothpaste and face wash to the rapidly growing list of household products expected to get more expensive in the coming weeks. Procter & Gamble announced plans to hike up prices on a number of common toiletries, including grooming, skin care, and oral care products, due to the cost of inflation. The bump is a result of several factors tied to the ongoing supply chain crisis roiling the retail industry, including increased material costs for ingredients like resins and chemicals, as well as the skyrocketing prices of freight and transportation.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Expanding the Carrier Definition for Modern Parcel Shipping

Parcel shipping is changing. Consumer demands and expectations have shifted dramatically over the last few years, first as some online marketplaces established two-day shipping – before moving many products to same-day – with other companies following suit. Then the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic fundamentally changed the way people shop, causing an e-commerce boom that shows no signs of receding even as people return to shopping in stores. Retailers accustomed to major carriers that offered 3- to 5-day shipping windows (or slower) at base shipping rates are discovering consumers are no longer satisfied with that wait time. They expect faster shipping and cheaper rates, and abandon digital shopping carts and shop elsewhere if shipping isn’t fast enough, is too expensive or there are not enough shipping options to meet their speed or cost preferences.
Farm and Dairy

106 Acres in 5 parcels and misc.

106-Acres In 5-Parcels * Harrison County Wooded & Open Land * Hiking Trails. An awesome opportunity to buy large or smaller tracts of land with potential building sites, plenty of elbow room with lots of wildlife for great hunting potential look no further. Watch Future ads for Map layout and more information.
HOPEDALE, OH
irei.com

CapitaLand buys four warehouses for $260m

Singapore-listed CapitaLand China Trust Management (CLCT) has acquired four warehouse assets across key cities in China for RMB 1.68 billion ($260 million) as the company makes its first venture into the region’s logistics market. The seller was QR Asia Logistics Master Holdco II Pte Ltd. “We are pleased to mark...
southsoundbiz.com

Tumwater Site Purchased for Warehouse Complex

Crow Holdings Industrial purchased an 83-acre site in Tumwater last week. The company paid $23 million for the land, which is located on the corner of 93rd Avenue Southwest and Kimmie Drive Southwest, directly off Interstate 5. Dallas-based Crow Holdings plans to develop 1.1 million square feet of industrial warehouse...
TUMWATER, WA
Corbin News Journal

W’burg purchases parcel of land for waterpark

The one parcel of undeveloped land adjacent to the Kentucky Splash waterpark, which the city doesn’t already own, will soon be in the city’s hands and will be used as part of the planned waterpark expansion. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get...
TRAVEL
baybusinessnews.com

Grant Let for Brookley Warehouse/Hangar

The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) has announced it will build a multiuse cargo warehouse and hangar facility at the Brookley Aeroplex with a $5.1-million Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance grant. “This grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will be matched with $747,275 in local funds and is projected to create 50 jobs and leverage $1.5 million in private investment,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. He added that the additional warehouse space in the logistics area will attract more businesses and bring more private investment and local jobs. According to AL.com, a construction timeline is not yet set, and MAA is seeking a grant through the Federal Aviation Administration to support infrastructure work to the building.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Holiday peak boom is forecasted to stress parcel delivery networks

Parcel carriers must boost their investments in assets, technology, and labor as they prepare to deliver record-breaking volumes of packages this holiday peak season, the Canadian courier Purolator Inc. said Thursday. Toronto-based Purolator said it anticipates a jump of almost 10% in the number of parcels sent as Canadians continue...
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Warehouse Sensory Playscapes

The Playscape was designed by We Architect Anonymous (WAA) as a sensory learning experience. The design firm transformed a former Beijing warehouse into a landscape project. Shortlisted for the Dezeen Awards 2021, the Playscapep is made for a children's healthcare provider specializing in explorative play. As a tool for sensory...
VISUAL ART
prima.co.uk

Cheap parcel delivery for a thrifty Christmas!

There's nothing quite like sending or receiving Christmas cards and presents to get us in the festive mood. With the rise of online shopping, we're all receiving more parcels – and often returning them too. So here's how to make sure yours arrives smoothly and safely. Royal Mail delivered nearly...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
am-online.com

Service Advisor (V895)

We are recruiting for a Well Established and successful Dealer Group who have a requirement for a Service Advisor to join their busy premium brand franchise dealership. The role involves booking in vehicles which are due in for a service/ maintenance on their vehicles, organising the paperwork, and coordinating with the Workshop Manager/ Service Manager for the work to be carried out.
JOBS
Nashville Post

Warehouse rents at record high in Nashville

The Nashville-area industrial real estate market looks a lot like the red-hot (though slackening) housing sector, as logistics and manufacturing companies jockey for space to meet surging demand. Industrial rental rates have reached a record high in Nashville. Within the sector, the average triple-net asking lease rate in Q3 was...
NASHVILLE, TN
am-online.com

Warranty Claims Administrator

Warranty Claims Administrator required in Thame, Oxfordshire. Responding to customers, repairers and dealer queries;. Assisting in the authorisation of claims and processing invoices and emails;. Ensuring that Claims Engineers are kept up to date with relevant information relating to current claims. Requirements:. Great customer service skills;. IT skills - Proficient...
JOBS

