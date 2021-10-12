CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Telesales Advisor

 10 days ago

V12 Sports and Classics are the UK’s fastest-growing, independently owned Used Car Supermarket. As such, we’re looking to expand our excellent Telesales Team. You will be responsible for the first point of contact with our customers when calling in and guiding them through the experience of buying their new

