CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sales Executive - Birtley

am-online.com
 10 days ago

Hours – 40hrs, Full Time (5 days over 7 - this role will include both Saturday & Sunday working) * Due to the nature of the role we will require you to have held a driving license for more than a year*. If you have a passion for cars,

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Corporate PR & Comms Executive

A leading City of London financial PR firm is looking for bright and intelligent graduates to join their graduate programme. ​The firm is one of the most influential financial and corporate communications agencies, with offices across two UK capitals. They advise a large number of blue chip listed and private companies globally across a range of industry sectors. This company has a very collaborative and sociable culture with a diverse team including a mix of ex-bankers, journalists, lawyers and PR professionals. This is an ideal opportunity for ambitious candidates interested in a fast-paced and stimulating career in corporate and financial public relations.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Service Advisor (V895)

We are recruiting for a Well Established and successful Dealer Group who have a requirement for a Service Advisor to join their busy premium brand franchise dealership. The role involves booking in vehicles which are due in for a service/ maintenance on their vehicles, organising the paperwork, and coordinating with the Workshop Manager/ Service Manager for the work to be carried out.
JOBS
live5news.com

Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new high-tech grocery distribution center. Plans call for the more-than-720,000 square-foot distribution center to be built in the Lyman area of in Spartanburg County, according to a release from the governor’s office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Paid Time Off#Motorpoint#Rapport
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
shop-eat-surf.com

New Roles for Industry Executives

Several industry executives have taken on new roles in the industry of late. Shane Wallace is the new Vice President of Sales at Dakine Equipment, the licensee for the Dakine brand. Previously, he worked at Fox Racing, Reyn Spooner and Reef. He is well known in the industry from his time at important core account Active Ride Shop, which his family owned.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Gemini adds to executive team

PHILADELPHIA — Gemini Bakery Equipment Co. announced that Scott Young has joined its executive team as chief operating officer. Mr. Young brings more than 15 years of bakery experience to Gemini Bakery Equipment. He recently held roles as the director of bakeshop operations and director of quality assurance and food safety at Wegman’s Food Markets, Rochester, NY.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple Card now offering 6% Daily Cash back on purchases from Apple

Apple appears to be rolling out an upgraded Daily Cash back offer for Apple Card users. As first spotted by Tailosive Tech on Twitter and confirmed by 9to5Mac, Apple is now offering 6% Daily Cash back on purchases made from the Apple Online Store. Apple doesn’t appear to have officially...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

The executive MBA gets entrepreneurial

Hussein Ahmed had already founded two companies and sold them for a decent profit when he enrolled on the executive MBA at Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley in 2017. The Egyptian businessman saw the degree as a way to boost his credibility in the eyes of potential investors.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Corporate Partnerships Executive

Plan International UK is a global children’s charity. We strive to advance children’s rights and equality for girls all over the world. Working together with children, young people, our supporters and partners, we're tackling the root causes of gender inequality and child poverty, and we are now active in more than 70 countries worldwide.
CHARITIES
Axios

Digital Marketing Account Executive

We are a marketing agency in Charlotte, NC. We focus on creative digital campaigns that deliver results. We have a large base of clients and growing. We are in the expansion stage and looking to bring on additional staff to assist with business growth and client management. Overview:. We are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Guardian

Rights and Licensing Executive

Reporting to: Head of Rights, Licensing and Permissions. We are looking for a Rights and Licensing Executive to cover maternity leave. This is an exciting opportunity to expand your knowledge of licensing in the STM publishing sector. Knowledge and experience of journal publishing particularly licensing, permissions and copyright areas are desirable.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Acquisition CRM Executive

Guardian Media Group (GMG) is a leading global media organisation, the publisher of the Guardian, which celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2021, the Observer and the Guardian.com, which attracts over 200 million global unique browsers each month. We are renowned for our ground-breaking independent journalism and our award-winning digital products.
JOBS
am-online.com

Valeter/Detailer

Bowker BMW & MINI require an experienced Detailer/Valeter to join the busy team at the Preston Docklands Centre. Duties in the main will be to wash and valet vehicles to a high standard, in preparation for them being displayed for sale, including the application of paint protection products prior to handover to the customer.
CARS
The Guardian

Researcher Masterclasses Online-Sales Executive

Job Title: Researcher Masterclasses Online-Sales Executive. Springer Nature is the world’s largest academic book publisher, publisher of the world’s highest impact journals and a pioneer in the field of open research. The company employs almost 10,000 staff in over 50 countries and has a turnover of approximately EUR 1.6 billion. Springer Nature was formed in 2015 through the merger of Nature Publishing Group, Palgrave Macmillan, Macmillan Education and Springer Science and Business Media.
JOBS
KTEN.com

Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you may want to consider contributing to an executive deferred compensation plan. An executive deferred compensation plan allows high-income employees to put off paying taxes on part of their income until retirement. Here’s how it works.
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Service Technician

Hours: Monday to Friday 08.30 to 18.00 & Saturday 08.30 to 17.00, with a day off in the week. Sunday is a trading day, to be agreed at local level with a supplementary payment. Salary: Dependent on experience. Additional: Bonus Incentive Scheme. NEST Pension Scheme. Holiday: 20 days per year,...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy