Evan Longoria’s homer leads Giants to 1-0 win over Dodgers

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Longoria's fifth-inning home run was all the offense the San Francisco Giants needed as they moved one victory away from a spot in the National League Championship Series with a 1-0 victory Monday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Giants starter Alex Wood, a member of the Dodgers' World Series-winning team last season, opened with 4 2/3 scoreless innings and three relievers finished off the Los Angeles offense in San Francisco's second shutout during the best-of-five NL Division Series.

