TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When I was a kid, we had a vast Chinese tallow tree in the backyard that would have been a perfect place for a treehouse. I used to pretend that I had a treehouse there, and I’d climb to the broad branch, lay back, and read my book for hours. I had another favorite tree across the road in the cow pasture that was a perfect reading spot. I still look for places like that in the tree branches with the birds, solitude, blue sky, and nice cool breeze. Texas has some unique treehouse cabins that are amazing! Here are seven of my favorite properties, some with multiple treehouses, in no particular order.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO