Energy Industry

Energy Stocks To Watch Amid Supply Chain Chaos

By Alex Kimani
OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar and hydrogen stocks have been on the rise over the past few days as investors pile into renewables. Wall Street is betting that global supply chain constraints and oil and gas shortages will be a boon for renewable energy. As some analysts predict even higher oil prices, investors are...

oilprice.com

FOXBusiness

Record backlog of ships at California ports amid supply chain crisis

The number of ships waiting to enter two of California’s busiest ports hit a record on Monday as labor shortages wreak havoc on the global supply chain. According to data from the Marine Exchange, a total of 157 ships are waiting at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. As of Monday, 100 ships are at anchor and 57 are at berths as the U.S. grapples to find a solution to the situation.
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
Fortune

What’s causing supply-chain delays? It’s not just port disruptions

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. After suffering nearly two years of strained global supply chains—where shipping routes have been snarled by the pandemic, extreme weather, and one notable canal blockage—the world’s ship runners believe building resilience into the shipping ecosystem is overdue.
OilPrice.com

Long-Term LNG Becomes Sellers Market As Prices Soar

Surging spot prices of liquefied natural gas in Asia are giving LNG producers and sellers an advantage in contract negotiations for long-term supply with buyers, industry participants with knowledge of ongoing talks have told Reuters. Buyers in Asia, which relied very much on spot supply last year when LNG spot...
OilPrice.com

The Battle For Oil Market Share Heats Up Within OPEC

The ongoing energy crunch has put a lid on what seemed to be the ideal bull run for this year’s autumn season – OPEC+ has maintained rigorous discipline even after it concluded a new supply cut agreement until end-2022, whilst demand for energy was growing much more robustly than anyone anticipated. Power consumption mandates, production cuts and electricity shortages have, however, become the new reality of October 2021, reshaping the overall market fundamentals of crude. Chinese buying, always presumed to restart at some point later this year, is now off the agenda, whilst India’s own post-third wave rally was ground to a halt by an unprecedented wave of power shortages. Against all this, Middle Eastern producers needed to calibrate their November 2021 OSPs very carefully.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Remain Elevated As The Energy Crunch Worsens

With WTI trading above 80 per barrel, shale drillers in the US are increasingly likely to reduce capital discipline and use their recent cash windfall on new drilling rigs in 2022. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US shale output to increase in November, albeit by a mere 76,000...
OilPrice.com

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

With oil prices rallying in recent weeks, it looks like we are going to see $100 a barrel oil, John Catsimatidis, who is active in both the oil and food business, told FOX Business on Monday. “With oil nearly at $84 this morning, we are going to see $100 oil,...
freightwaves.com

Gulf Coast ports see growth in September amid congested supply chains

As congestion continues at West Coast ports, cargo volumes continue to rise at ports along the Gulf Coast. Port Houston container activity for September was 281,500 total twenty-foot equivalent units, up 11% year-over-year (YoY) compared to the same month last year. It was the seventh consecutive month for containers to...
OilPrice.com

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

As oil prices hit multi-year highs, some speculative traders are betting on the options market that oil could exceed $100 a barrel by the end of this year and even reach a record $200 per barrel by the end of 2022. Call options give traders the right—but not the obligation—to...
OilPrice.com

Draws In Product Inventories Offset Rising Crude Stocks

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported its fourth straight week of crude oil inventory builds. The week, according to the API, the build was 3.294 million barrels-strong. U.S. crude inventories are still 63 million barrels below where they were at the beginning of the year. Analyst expectations for...
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
San Diego Business Journal

Supply Chain Chaos Forcing Businesses To Pivot, Stockpile Inventory

In recent months, San Diego furniture manufacturer Gil Martin has seen his company’s container rate charges for inventory shipped from Vietnam increase nearly ten-fold – “from $2,600 to as much as $20,000 per container,” said the CEO of Martin Furniture. “Believe it or not, we’ve seen rates coming out of Indonesia as high as $25,000 per container.”
OilPrice.com

Oil And Gas Companies Will Never Truly Be Carbon Neutral

Oil and gas companies are pushing a net-zero narrative, but their pledges may not live up to true carbon neutrality. Carbon neutral oil and gas is largely reliant on the murky world of carbon credits and carbon offsets. The lack of standardization and transparency within the carbon credit market has...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

Oil prices appear to have found much-needed support and holding above the psychologically important level of $80/barrel just days after a surprise crude build threatened to derail the bull camp. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported another week of large crude oil inventory build at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8. However, the revelation has failed to stop the oil price momentum, with WTI quoted at $81.40 per barrel on Thursday's intraday session while Brent was changing hands at $84.10.
OilPrice.com

China Seeks Long-Term U.S. LNG Supply Amid Energy Crisis

Several Chinese energy giants have intensified discussions with U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters to secure long-term supply deals in light of record spot prices in Asia, rising demand, and the specter of power shortages, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting industry sources. China and many other energy importers in Asia...
