Platts: OPEC+ Is Producing Less Crude Than It's Supposed To

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEC+ is producing less oil than it is supposed to, a survey by Platts has revealed, as cited by Forex Live. The oil cartel was supposed to pump a combined 37.141 million barrels in September per its quotas, according to Argus. Yet, according to the Platts survey, the actual total was 570,000 bpd below this number—even if it was higher than the previous month by more than the 400,000 bpd OPEC+ agreed to add to the market every month.

oilprice.com

