Dubois Co. - The Dubois County Sheriff's Office announced a recent promotion for Deputy Logan Clark on Monday. Detective Logan Clark is a 2008 Graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. He attended Oakland City University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. He began his career at the Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Officer in 2014 until he was hired as a Deputy in January of 2016. Clark worked as a Deputy until being promoted to Detective on September 27, 2021. He is also a Field Training Officer and Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO