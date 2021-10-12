Poetry Rising
Poetry is on the rise. Especially in Senior Communities, readings provide a way for people to share their stories prompted by poetry that resonates with them at this time in their lives. My mother and great-grandmother were poets, but it was not genes that drove me to my knees or to my notebook. It was my journey to widowhood combined with the unfathomable events of the year 2020 that inspired me to try to document the learnings often hidden in each moment of our shared lives. And it’s the sharing that matters.www.50plusmarketplacenews.com
Comments / 0