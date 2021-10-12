CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Poetry Rising

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoetry is on the rise. Especially in Senior Communities, readings provide a way for people to share their stories prompted by poetry that resonates with them at this time in their lives. My mother and great-grandmother were poets, but it was not genes that drove me to my knees or to my notebook. It was my journey to widowhood combined with the unfathomable events of the year 2020 that inspired me to try to document the learnings often hidden in each moment of our shared lives. And it’s the sharing that matters.

buckscountyherald.com

Wordsmiths Poetry Series available

The decades-long tradition of the Wordsmiths Poetry Series continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Bucks County Community College with readings by poets John Gallaher and Tyler Kline, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, with readings by poet Ernest Hilbert. The series returned Sept. 24, with readings by Mary...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
saratogafalcon.org

Learning poetry, one stanza at a time

Deep ​​into that darkness peering, long I stood there wondering, fearing,. Doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before;. But the silence was unbroken, and the stillness gave no token,. And the only word there spoken was the whispered word, “Lenore?”. These are a few lines from the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Green Valley News and Sun

CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Grocery shopping for your mom. with your mother’s permission. although she couldn’t help you pay for it. Then later you replaced that bike with earned proceeds. from yard work, from paper routes, and grocery store,. working your way up from stocking shelves to assistant manager. Cars were important to you.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
smilepolitely.com

Activator Magazine seeking art and poetry submissions

Springfield-based Activator Magazine ("a DIY music and culture publication covering central Illinois") is accepting submissions from Central Illinois artists and poets through November 20th for the December 2021 issue. This special art edition will likely be printed in color. You can submit your work (including title and short artist bio) via email to [email protected].
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wpsu.org

Poetry Moment: Paula Bohince and 'Where Radio Fails'

Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Shara McCallum is this year’s Penn State Laureate. Today’s poem is “Where Radio Fails” by Paula Bohince. Paula Bohince was born and raised and now lives in Western Pennsylvania. She is the author of three...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Adirondack Explorer

Finding poetry in the landscape

New trail in town of Chesterfield highlights progress toward creating wildway corridor. It’s easy to find poetry in trails such as the gentle new footpath that glides artfully around Clear Pond near — near nothing really, which is another point in its favor. But just to emphasize the concept, three preservation groups invited poets Sylvia Karman and David Crews to add verse to a celebration of wilderness conservation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southseattleemerald.com

POETRY: On Watching This Rodomontade

And there are days when the mad heart turns brave,. With its arrhythmic beat stuttering in a monotonous way. That something it beseeches itself to forget. In the sputtering sense, soiled, mati stained, marinate. Over and over and over. Again. You want to summon them and say. _hey hold me...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Shawnee News-Star

ECU professor publishes ninth collection of poetry

ADA – Dr. Ken Hada, an English professor at East Central University, has just published his ninth collection of original poetry titled Contour Feathers. Hada is a well-known and award-winning poet, particularly on the Southern Plains, and has been publishing his collected poetry in book form since 2008. Five of his previous eight poetry collections were selected as finalists for an Oklahoma Book Award, an honor determined by the state’s Department of Libraries.
ADA, OK
capeandislands.org

Poetry Sunday: Alice Kociemba

Alice Kociemba shares the poem, “Homage to the Patricia Marie.”. Note: The scallop-laden Patricia Marie sank with all hands aboard Oct. 24, 1976, the worst night for the Provincetown fishing fleet in over 60 years. The boat went down about three miles off Nauset Light in heavy seas and rain. Only the body of vessel captain William King was immediately recovered — the next day, on a buoy. Immediately after the sinking, the crew remained missing and presumed dead. They were Morris Joseph; his son, Alton; Walter Marshall; Richard Oldenquist; Robert Zawalick; and Ernest Cordeiro. The italicized lines in the poem were taken from newspaper reports, and the inquest transcript that determined the cause of the loss of the boat and its crew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lareviewofbooks.org

Queenzenglish.mp3: poetry | philosophy | performativity

One of the more unpalatable stories to hit headlines in the UK recently was Lord Digby Jones’s bizarre classist rant at the BBC presenter Alex Scott for “her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word” during the coverage of the 2021 Olympics. Outraged, the crossbench peer exclaimed, “Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons?” Alex Scott responded: “I’m from a working-class family in east London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets and I am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.” Scott’s reply asserts the importance of dialect, accent, and, crucially, the texture (“my grit”) of a person’s language to their individual presence in the world. Lord Digby’s disgust at a dropped “g” harbors the linguistic laws of exclusion (“these people”) as well as an anxiety and fear of our present, that which Q, a.k.a. Kyoo Lee, in their Introduction to Queenzenglish.mp3 (Roof Books, 2021) describes as “the world of dynamic ‘Englishing’ and its polyphonic futurity.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Performance Poetry Tutors

£35.78 p/hr, including pro-rata holiday and preparation time. Are you a dynamic and creative tutor? Then join us to develop and teach our Performance Poetry course(s), helping to bring together people across the capital and beyond and to enrich lives through learning. City Lit are London's largest provider of learning...
EDUCATION
Times-Journal

‘Poetry is thoughts that breathe, and words that burn’

Donna Padgett is a wife, mother, and hard worker. She was in her 20s when she discovered she had a passion for writing poems. Padgett has been married for 48 years and has three grown children. Over the years she has worked at Northeast Alabama Community College, Forest Avenue Elementary School and at a lady’s apparel retail store. No matter where life takes her, she finds events and people that prompt her to write a poem. She said she constantly finds herself grabbing pen and paper to write down a thought that enters her head while she is working.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ELON University

Submissions open for poetry contest, reading

Dear Students— Emilia Phillips, this fall’s visiting poet, will judge our poetry contest this year. Emilia is the author of four books of poems and teaches in the MFA Program at UNC-Greensboro. Please send one or two poems to me at boylek@elon.edu. Be sure to include your name on the...
GREENSBORO, NC
illinoisstate.edu

Asia Connect Fall Poetry Reading, October 29

Asia Connect will host a Fall Poetry Reading from noon-1 p.m. October 29 at Degarmo Hall, room 551. Eight readers will read from poems representing various countries. A light lunch is provided. Those wishing to attend will need to RSVP to ymlin@ilstu.edu October 25.
NORMAL, IL
Hawk Eye

October poetry from the Society of Great River Poets

An explosion of cackles escaped the open window and traveled the pitch-black night. the tiny shack Frieda said, “so obviously, that was the last time I tried that spell.”. we stood silent and motionless with curiosity. Inside Roma said, “I must have your recipe for the frog dip, it’s delicious.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uga.edu

Zawacki translates human experience into poetry

“Poetry is there to support people and to remind them what it is to be a human being.”. Andrew Zawacki, professor in the Department of English, has gained distinction as a poet, translator, editor and critic. He has published five celebrated books of poetry, numerous chapbooks and limited-edition books, and critical essays in prestigious literary journals and a highly visible Poetry Foundation blog. Four of his poetry books have appeared in France in French translation, and another is forthcoming. For many years, he served as co-editor of the international journal Verse, arguably the most important poetry magazine of the last decade. He has edited and translated several volumes of contemporary French and Slovenian poetry. Awarded a National Endowment for the Arts translation fellowship, a Howard Foundation poetry fellowship and many other honors, he has secured a reputation for his wide knowledge of European history and poetic forms. He continues to innovate, including new explorations of text and image, as photography has become a significant part of his creative practice.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Victorville Daily Press

Home Country: A nice day for poetry

Alphonse Wilson here, jest celebratin’ a nice day with poetry. Yessir. I thought I’d do some poetry today just to see if you’re in the mood. Well, if you ain’t in the mood, I guess you could go fix a cup of coffee or something and wait for me to finish, but that would hurt my feelin’s exponential-like and you’re not the kind of person to do that, are ya?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Westerly Sun

Celebrating poets and poetry at Savoy

WESTERLY — Two well-known local poets will celebrate poetry this month at Savoy Bookshop and Café, beginning Tuesday with Margaret Gibson, who has served as Connecticut's poet laureate since 2019, and continuing Oct. 26 with Westerly's Gunilla Norris. Gibson will read from her newest book of poems, "The Glass Globe,"...
WESTERLY, RI
Door County Pulse

Peninsula Poetry: Lauren Ward

Peninsula Poetry is a monthly column curated by the Door County Poets Collective, a 12-member working group that was formed to publish Soundings: Door County in Poetry in 2015 and continues to meet. Lauren Ward doesn’t recall life without poetry. The limestone bluffs, open waters and cedar forests of Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Next Avenue

Play With Your Words: A Poetry Mini-Guide

Learn about 'found poetry' and glean wisdom from students who took the creative risk to explore something new. Every week during "Poetry Everywhere: Collage, Erasure, and Found Poetry," the six-week online Next Avenue Arts Learning Course, poet and teaching artist Zoë Bird would send out a new packet of information to students.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

