Women in Medtech 2021: Shannon Hoste, Agilis Consulting Group President

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Hoste is the president of Agilis Consulting Group and an assistant professor in the Quality Science Education program at Pathway for Patient Health. She is active on several standards and conference committees for medical devices and combination products. Hoste formerly worked as team lead for human factors in FDA’s...

