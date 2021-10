Deadly drug use is on the rise in Iowa. If past experience is any indication, it’s unlikely our government officials will prescribe the right remedy. Iowa saw a 20 percent increase in drug overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020, up to 350 last year, according to recent figures released by the Centers for Disease Control. Nationally, there was a 29 percent increase in overdose deaths, to a record high of 93,000.