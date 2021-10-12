CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariedo Braida names the club he thinks will win Serie A

By Martin U
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian manager and former striker, Ariedo Braida, has tipped AC Milan to win the Scudetto this season ahead of Juventus and others. Milan has started the last two seasons brightly and remains unbeaten in this campaign. They maintained their position at the top of the league table for a long...

Ex-AC Milan director Braida hails Maldini, Pioli: They'll win title

Former AC Milan transfers chief Ariedo Braida is convinced they'll win the Scudetto this season. Braida is full of praise for director Paolo Maldini and coach Stefano Pioli. "I think Milan will win the title this season, Maldini and Pioli are doing an extraordinary job," Braida told GR Parlamento. "Zlatan...
