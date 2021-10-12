CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Get Back’ Book Review: Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Session Transcripts Read Like a Great Off-Broadway Script

By Chris Willman
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new book “Get Back,” which is comprised of transcriptions of conversations during the making of the “Let It Be” album and film, put the lie to the idea that the

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
udiscovermusic.com

New Beatles Companion Book, ‘Get Back,’ Is Out Today

The latest official book on The Beatles, titled The Beatles: Get Back, is out today via Callaway Arts & Entertainment. The book is set to stand alongside the documentary of the same name. The 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ farewell year is being celebrated in 2021 (one year late) with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fatherly

New ‘Get Back’ Trailer Gets Real About the Beatles Breakup

The new Beatles documentary miniseries Get Back is poised to be a celebration of the making of one of the greatest albums of all time. But, it’s also going to be a hardcore look at a time when the band was on the verge of breaking up forever. The breakup of the Beatles is one of the most well-known and endlessly debated rock band breakups ever. Who’s fault was it? Why do people blame Yoko? How many times did George try to quit? In Get Back, we’re clearly going to get closer to these questions than ever before.
MOVIES
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Beatles photographer Ethan Russell talks ‘Get Back’ book, the Rolling Stones, and The Who

When a young Ethan Russell saw Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1966 iconic film “Blow-Up,” he decided he wanted to be a photographer. After his father bought him a camera, Russell began exploring the rock scene in his hometown of San Francisco before decamping for London. He didn’t discover the swinging scene he’d hoped to find there but after a long dry spell, he lucked into an assignment: Photographing John Lennon and Yoko Ono. His pictures captured their love for each other and soon after, Russell was in the studio, snapping pictures of the Beatles as they recorded the album that became “Let It Be.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
George Martin
californiarocker.com

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Book, Out Today, Illustrates the Production of ‘Let It Be’

THE BEATLES: GET BACK collector book, a companion piece for the THE BEATLES: GET BACK feature documentary by Peter Jackson, has been released. The book tells the story of The Beatles’ creation of their 1970 album, Let It Be, in their own words. The publication is illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Book Review#Off Broadway#Let It Be
lwlies.com

The Beatles make one last record in the Get Back documentary trailer

The year is 1969: despite having withdrawn from public performance for three years, the Beatles are still the most famous band in the world, but tensions within the group have begun to drive them apart. They convene at Twickenham and Apple studios for one last album before calling it quits, a documentary crew allowed in the room to chronicle the fraught creative process by which another of their many classic records came together.
MOVIES
92.9 THE LAKE

Beatles, ‘Let It Be Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review

Even if you don't know anything about Let It Be's messy history, one listen to the Beatles' penultimately recorded, last-released album reveals that something just isn't right with the once-fab band. The abbreviated nature of some of the songs, the tossed-off casualness of others – this doesn't sound much like the group behind the meticulously assembled Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and the separate-but-still-together White Album.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Giles Martin talks ‘Let It Be’ archival re-issues, Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary & more

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joining the family business has certainly worked for Giles Martin -- and for those he works with. The son of the legendary Beatles producer George Martin, Giles was discouraged from going into music by his father but did so anyway. The younger Martin has played and written songs, but he’s made his mark primarily behind the recording console. Since 2006′s “LOVE” he has become the primary arbiter for the Beatles’ vault projects, including deluxe reissues of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “The Beatles” (aka “The White Album”) and “Abbey Road.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Shines a New Light on Band’s Infamous Breakup

Disney+ has given fans a first look at its upcoming docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, the filmmaker behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, the three-part series follows the making of the band’s 1970 album Let It Be, a record that had the working title of Get Back.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bestclassicbands.com

Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Book Offers Account of Final Album in Photos, Text

The 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ final year as a working band is being celebrated one year late in 2021 with the release of the documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, from acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson. But first comes the expanded editions of their chart-topping 1970 album, Let It Be, on Oct. 15, newly remastered and with loads of previously unreleased material from those recording sessions. The film and recording’s richly detailed companion book, also titled The Beatles: Get Back, arrived on Oct. 12.
ENTERTAINMENT
guitar.com

Watch: The first trailer for The Beatles: Get Back docuseries has landed

The first official trailer for The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary series on the Fab Four has been released. The trailer offers fans a taste of what to expect when the series lands on Disney+ next month. Its three episodes will be released on 25, 26 and 27 November.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Disney+ Shares Official Release Date, Trailer for ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

The Disney+ streaming service released a nearly 4-minute official trailer for the new docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back, today (October 13). Watch it below. As the trailer shows, in 1969, a film crew was given unprecedented access to the band. Now, the footage is being released, cut, and directed by Oscar-winning director, Peter Jackson. He sourced the series from 57 never-before-seen hours of material.
TV & VIDEOS
Coeur d'Alene Press

National Book Awards great reading list

Readers, take note: The finalists for this year's National Book Awards were announced last week. Of 1,892 books submitted by publishers in five categories, the National Book Foundation selected 25. This NBA makes an interesting reading list, whether your tastes run to novels or nonfiction. Pulitzer-winner Anthony Doerr, who spoke...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrien Brody Turned Down ‘Lord of the Rings’ — And Had Major Regret

Adrien Brody turned down a chance to be in Lord of the Rings, a decision he immediately regretted when he saw the Peter Jackson epic in the theater. In a recent career retrospective with GQ, the Oscar-winning actor revealed the surprising fact, as he talked about the film he did do with Jackson, 2005’s King Kong. “I, somehow, didn’t grasp it,” Brody said of being approached for The Fellowship of the Ring. “I don’t know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else.” And of course, Brody said he had major...
MOVIES
societyofrock.com

The New Beatles “Get Back” Trailer Is All You Need This Season

This Thanksgiving holiday, the Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson will hit your screens. The three-part documentary series will be released from November 25 to 27 on the Disney+ platform. The documentary series will feature the Beatles’ January 1969 recording sessions. Get excited because this will feature and highlight...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy