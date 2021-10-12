‘Get Back’ Book Review: Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Session Transcripts Read Like a Great Off-Broadway Script

The new Beatles documentary miniseries Get Back is poised to be a celebration of the making of one of the greatest albums of all time. But, it’s also going to be a hardcore look at a time when the band was on the verge of breaking up forever. The breakup of the Beatles is one of the most well-known and endlessly debated rock band breakups ever. Who’s fault was it? Why do people blame Yoko? How many times did George try to quit? In Get Back, we’re clearly going to get closer to these questions than ever before.

