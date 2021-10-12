‘Get Back’ Book Review: Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Session Transcripts Read Like a Great Off-Broadway Script

Adrien Brody turned down a chance to be in Lord of the Rings, a decision he immediately regretted when he saw the Peter Jackson epic in the theater.
In a recent career retrospective with GQ, the Oscar-winning actor revealed the surprising fact, as he talked about the film he did do with Jackson, 2005’s King Kong.
“I, somehow, didn’t grasp it,” Brody said of being approached for The Fellowship of the Ring. “I don’t know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else.”
And of course, Brody said he had major...
Comments / 0