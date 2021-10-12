CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payal Kapadia

imdb.com
 10 days ago

Payal Kapadia is a director and writer, known for A Night of Knowing

www.imdb.com

darkhorizons.com

Kapadia: "Mindhunter" Fans Make Some Noise

Netflix teased a new David Fincher project last week which got the "Mindhunter" fanbase excited… until it was revealed to be a visual essay doco series celebrating cinema and titled "Voir". So, not the announcement of a third season of the acclaimed crime thriller series they were hoping for. "Mindhunter"...
Variety

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman? Probably not. "Let's do something new," Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the "Spencer" star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her "Twilight" co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from "The Batman" universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. "I love the energy behind that," Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon's "Spencer," from director Pablo Larraín. "It's really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan's Next Movie 'Oppenheimer'

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal's "Oppenheimer," an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her "A Quiet Place Part II" co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn't respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including "Batman Begins," "Inception" and...
imdb.com

Joss Whedon Wanted Zooey Deschanel To Play The Wasp In An Early Draft Of The Avengers

"The Story of Marvel Studios" is a book littered with behind-the-scenes details about the formation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's easy to take the whole shared-universe movie conceit for granted now that it's been done in the MCU, but back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, this was still a relatively new, novel idea. At that time, the concept of having five superhero films cross over into one big team-up remained untested on the big screen. However, that's exactly what "The Avengers" delivered in 2012.
Deadline

'Continental': Colin Woodell To Headline Starz's 'John Wick' Prequel Series As Young Winston Scott

Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) has been tapped as the lead in The Continental, Starz's TV series prequel to the Keanu Reeves film franchise John Wick. Woodell, who will play Winston Scott, the younger version of Ian McShane's character from the John Wick films, joins Mel Gibson in the three-night special-event TV series, produced by Lionsgate Television. The Continental explores the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, a centerpiece of the John Wick universe, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell) who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he'd...
Deadline

Yellow Veil Pictures Boards Psychedelic Thriller 'To The Moon'

Yellow Veil Pictures has picked up world sales rights on To The Moon, Scott Friend's debut feature. The film recently had its world premiere at the collaborative virtual festival Nightstream, which was organized by a collective of U.S. genre fests including Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend Film Festival, and The Overlook Film Festival. Written, directed, and lead by Scott Friend, a weekend of healing for Dennis (Friend) and Mia (Madeleine Morgenweck) becomes a hallucinatory nightmare when Dennis' estranged brother Roger arrives and begins to distort their senses. Also starring are Will Brill (The OA) and...
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
The Hollywood Reporter

Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel, Noah Jupe to Star in Musical Drama 'Dreamin' Wild'

Casey Affleck, Beau Bridges and Zooey Deschanel have been cast in Dreamin' Wild, an indie drama from Bill Pohlad centered on a recently rediscovered and reappraised musical act, Donnie and Joe Emerson. Walton Goggins, Jack Dylan Grazer, Noah Jupe and Chris Messina have also been cast in the project, which is now in production in Spokane, Washington. Pohlad, who previously tackled Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson in the biopic Love & Mercy, wrote the screenplay and is directing. Innisfree Pictures' Jim Burke (Green Book) is producing with River Road's Kim Roth (Mudbound) and Pohlad. SPG3's Viviana Vezzani (Moonfall) and Karl Spoerri (The Old...
Variety

Netflix Acquires 'The Henna Artist' Starring Freida Pinto, Sets First Look Deal with Sri Rao

Netflix has acquired "The Henna Artist," a series being developed by Sri Rao as an adaptation of Alka Joshi's novel of the same name. Freida Pinto will star in and executive produce "The Henna Artist," which is set in 1950s Jaipur, India and follows Lakshmi (Pinto) as the city's most in-demand henna artist. She gains access to the secrets of the city's wealthiest women as she builds her life in newly-independent India and falls in love, but her status is threatened by the secrets of her past. Rao, Mirsada Abdool Raman and Michael Edelstein also executive produce and Miramax Television serves...
imdb.com

25% Of Fans Are Most Excited To See The Sequel To This Netflix Original Movie

Netflix has been absolutely crushing it in the game of original films, with some like "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," "The Kissing Booth," "The Babysitter," and "The Christmas Chronicles" spawning sequels. Not every film is guaranteed a sequel, but the success of the original has a direct correlation to whether or not a film will turn into a series or a franchise. Since Netflix began producing original...
imdb.com

'Sing 2' to World Premiere at AFI Fest

Illumination's "Sing 2," the animated film written and directed by Garth Jennings, will world premiere at AFI Fest on Nov. 14 at the Tcl Chinese Theatre. The movie, a sequel to 2016's "Sing," follows a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) as he and his cast of performing animals prepare for their biggest concert yet in Redshore City, and must convince a reclusive rockstar (Bono) to join them. The film will feature more than 40 covers of classic and contemporary hit songs.
imdb.com

With Peacock's 'Girl in the Woods,' Crypt TV Continues to Leverage Its Spooky IP

Six years ago, genre entertainment company Crypt TV launched with the highly-ambitious mission statement of becoming "Marvel for monsters.". While few can fly as high as that superhero engine, the past six months have been fruitful for the creators of indelible, digitally-native horror characters — particularly in proving they can scale original intellectual property across platforms.
imdb.com

'The French Dispatch' Viewing Guide: 32 Movies That Inspired Wes Anderson's Latest

Wes Anderson's long-awaited "The French Dispatch" is finally here. After world premiering to strong reviews at the Cannes Film Festival in July, the anthology film traveled to Telluride and the New York Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release October 22. The movie is billed as "a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th century French city." The cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.
imdb.com

Wes Anderson Films Ranked — From Worst to Best

Wes Anderson's latest film "The French Dispatch" was invited to screen at the Cannes Film Festival and the San Sebastian Film Festival. But where does it fall within the Anderson filmography? Ten films into his career, Anderson has crafted one of the most stylistically distinct oeuvres of all contemporary American auteurs: from his color palette to his framing style to his cockeyed sense of humor, you can spot an Anderson film at a hundred paces. But a unified body of work isn't quite the same as a consistent one: for this critic, he's had his ups and downs. Here's how his films stack up so far — and how his signature tweeness has revealed itself over the years.
Deadline

Kate Winslet Joined By Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough & Josh O'Connor For Film On Model-Turned-WWII Photographer Lee Miller

Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O'Connor will join Kate Winslet in LEE, the Ellen Kuras-directed film about the wartime experiences of Lee Miller. Miller traded a glamorous career as a Vogue cover model and muse to artists like Man Ray for a dangerous career as a WWII photographer who chronicled the fighting on the allied front lines and exposed the atrocities that Hitler's Nazi Germany perpetrated on Jews in concentration camps. Rocket Science, CAA Media Finance and UTA...
Variety

'Many Saints of Newark' Star Michael Gandolfini, 'Hunters' Alum Zack Schor Join 'The Offer' at Paramount Plus

Michael Gandolfini and Zack Schor have joined the cast of "The Offer" at Paramount Plus, which tells the story of the making of "The Godfather." "The Offer" is a 10-episode series based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), detailing the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Juno Temple also joined the cast as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy's assistant. Gandolfini will play Andy Calhoun, an unexpectedly savvy businessman on...
